Navjot Singh Sidhu revealed that his wife, former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu, has been declared free from stage 4 cancer. Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Sidhu shared how his wife overcame the disease despite being given only a 3% chance of survival. He credited her disciplined lifestyle and special diet for playing a key role in her recovery.

Navjot Kaur battled cancer for over a year, facing many challenges with courage and determination. Sidhu hopes her story will inspire others fighting similar health issues.

Sidhu shared the details of the diet his wife followed during her treatment. Her morning started with lemon water, raw turmeric, and apple cider vinegar, followed by 10–12 neem and tulsi leaves. Her meals included juices made from pumpkin, pomegranate, carrot, amla, beetroot, and walnuts, while berries were a regular part of her diet.

In the evenings, she avoided rice and roti, eating quinoa instead. Her morning tea was made with spices like cinnamon, black pepper, cloves, jaggery, and cardamom. Only healthy oils, such as coconut oil, cold-pressed oils, or almond oil, were used for cooking. Sidhu also emphasised hydration, saying she only drank water with a pH level of 7.

Sidhu praised his wife’s discipline and positive attitude as key to her recovery. Even when doctors gave little hope, she stuck to her routine and fought the disease bravely. Most of her treatment took place in government hospitals, including Government Rajendra Medical College in Patiala, at a minimal cost.

Sidhu said their journey shows that cancer can be defeated with a disciplined lifestyle and determination. “Her story proves that a strict routine and a strong will can achieve the impossible,” he said, encouraging others to adopt healthy habits.

Navjot Kaur’s story is an inspiration, showing how courage and discipline can help overcome even the toughest challenges.

Disclaimer: This article is based on Navjot Singh Sidhu's statements and is not medical advice. Consult a doctor for personalised cancer treatment. DNA India does not endorse any mentioned diets or treatments.