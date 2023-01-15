Can running a marathon lead to a heart attack?

Representational image

It is often said that a running horse and a walking man never grow old. In this proverb, if a man is considered to be walking only, then it is correct, but if he is considered to be running, then it can be fatal. This is not said by us but in a study. The study claims that running for men is not good for their health. This can also lead to a heart attack. According to TOI news, this study has been done by St. Bartholomew's Hospital and St. George's Hospital at University College London (UCL), Bart's Heart Center. The study claims that long-distance running is extremely harmful to men. This increases the risk of heart attack and stroke. Therefore, if you are also resorting to running to lose weight, then stop it immediately.

Benefits of running for women

The study said that the arteries are very hard in men, due to which the risk of heart attack and stroke is high. Researchers made more than 300 runners a part of their study. These people regularly participated in sports like marathons, Ironman triathlons and cycling. When these people turned 40, the researchers analyzed their health records for 10 years. After this, it was found in the study that men participating in competitions like a marathon, cycling was looking 10 years older than their age. Apart from this, many complications related to their health also came to him. However, surprisingly the positive effect of running was seen in such women. These women were looking 6 years younger on average than their age. This result contradicts the commonly held belief that women should not run. Women are often told that running will reduce their beauty, this will cause wrinkles on the face and make them look older than their age. These things were completely ignored in the study.

When should men be alert?

Today, most men do running to make their bodies shapely, reduce weight and make healthy. If they have minor problems, they often ignore them. But experts believe that if a man's heart rate increases while running or walking on a treadmill, he feels uneasiness, breathlessness, and excessive sweating, then it should not be ignored. In this situation, a doctor should be consulted. If the age of men is more than 40 years, then first consult the doctor, only then trade miles or run outside. After 40, all heart-related tests should be done regularly.