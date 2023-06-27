Can PCOS impact heart, liver health? Expert share details

PCOS can cause heart and liver issues | Photo: Pixabay

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) can be termed a hormonal disorder that is commonly seen in women of the reproductive age group. The causes of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) can cause obesity, following a sedentary lifestyle inclusive of poor eating habits and lack of exercise, and genetics.

Those women with this condition will experience symptoms such as insulin resistance, acne, and dark patches on the skin. Women detected with PCOS can suffer from hypertension, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and infertility as the disease progresses. Moreover, there is an association between PCOS and the heart and liver.

PCOS and heart health

A large number of women with PCOS have insulin resistance, which means the insulin can build up in the body, and one will be unable to maintain blood sugar levels in the recommended range. Also, women with PCOS have higher androgen levels that can raise the chances of diabetes.

Since excess insulin leads to weight gain, women with PCOS also tend to be overweight or obese and have too much fat in the abdomen area. This belly fat is visceral fat and invites higher triglyceride levels and lower levels of HDL, or “good” cholesterol.

You need to know that insulin-resistant diabetes or higher blood pressure are some of the common factors leading to heart disease. Hence, many women can have a heart attack or a stroke.

PCOS and liver health

If you have PCOS then be careful. It is a known fact that PCOS can affect the liver too. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), commonly referred to as fatty liver, is highly prevalent in women who are detected with PCOS. This is so because obesity, diabetes, and hypertension seen in women with PCOS are all linked to fatty liver disease. PCOS causes steatosis and fibrosis with insulin resistance and hyperandrogenism as key factors in liver inflammation and damage.

It is important for those with PCOS to manage the symptoms such as insulin resistance, diabetes, obesity, acne, and dark patches with the help of an expert. Avoid self-medication and lead a healthy life. Try to follow the instructions given by the expert and you will surely be able to tackle PCOS and other complications tied to it.

(Article by Dr Pratima Thamke, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar)