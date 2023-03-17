Search icon
Can mild fever help clear infections faster than medicines? Here's what new study reveals

A recent animal study discovered that letting minor fever take its course as opposed to taking medication may be advantageous.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 17, 2023, 10:37 AM IST

People have begun taking extra health precautions as a result of the continuing H3N2 flu infection threat in India. Leading medical professionals have advised the public to take the required precautions whenever they experience any symptoms.

It's interesting to note that a recent animal study discovered that letting minor fever take its course as opposed to taking medication may be advantageous. According to a study published in the journal Immunology and Inflammation, fish with a slight temperature had quicker infection clearance, reduced inflammation, and repair tissue damage.

According to main researcher and immunologist Daniel Barreda of the University of Alberta in Canada, moderate fever is self-resolving, indicating that it can be brought on and then cleared off by the body without the use of drugs.

In spite of the fact that the positive effects of natural fever on human health have yet to be proven, according to the researchers, "it is fair to predict that similar improvements will occur in humans given that the mechanisms producing and maintaining fever are shared among species."

According to the study, patients should refrain from taking non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), generally known as over-the-counter fever remedies, at the first indication of a minor fever. The study contributes to the understanding of the processes that mild fever, which "has been biologically conserved from across animal kingdom for 550 million years," benefits from.

For the study, fish were infected with bacteria, and after that, the activity of the fish was observed and assessed using deep learning, a type of artificial intelligence (AI). These outward signs, such as immobility, weariness, and malaise, were comparable to those experienced by people who had a fever. They were subsequently matched to significant immune systems found within the animals.

Natural fever provides "an effective reaction that not only stimulates defences against illness, but also helps regulate it," according to the research, Barreda added. The duration of time it took for animals not permitted to exert fever, according to the researchers, was twice as long as it took for fish with fever to cure an infection. They added that fever assisted in healing damaged tissues and stopping inflammation.

