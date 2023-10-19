Headlines

Can men get breast cancer? Here's all you need to know

Men have a small amount of breast tissue, which consists of ducts and glands that are not unlike those found in women.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 10:12 PM IST

Breast cancer is often thought of as a women's health concern, but it can affect men as well. While the incidence of breast cancer in men is significantly lower than in women, it is essential to understand that it is a possibility. In this article, we will explore the basics of male breast cancer, its risk factors, symptoms, and the importance of early detection.

Male breast cancer occurs when malignant cells develop in the breast tissue. Men have a small amount of breast tissue, which consists of ducts and glands that are not unlike those found in women. The causes of breast cancer in men are not well-defined, but some risk factors are associated with its development.

Risk Factors:

Age: Men diagnosed with breast cancer are often older, typically between the ages of 60 and 70.
Family History: A family history of breast cancer, especially in close female relatives, can increase the risk.
Inherited Gene Mutations: Some genetic mutations, like the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, are linked to a higher risk of breast cancer in both men and women.
Klinefelter Syndrome: Men with this genetic disorder have a higher risk of developing breast cancer.
Exposure to Radiation: Previous radiation therapy in the chest area can increase the risk.

Symptoms:

The signs of male breast cancer are similar to those in women and may include:

  • A painless lump in the breast.
  • Nipple changes, such as inversion or discharge.
  • Skin changes on the breast, such as redness or dimpling.
  • Swelling or thickening of the breast tissue.

Diagnosis and Treatment:

Early detection is crucial for successful treatment. Diagnosis involves a physical examination, imaging tests (mammography, ultrasound), and a biopsy. If cancer is detected, treatment may include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, and targeted therapy, depending on the stage and type of cancer.

Prevention and Awareness:

Preventing male breast cancer involves adopting a healthy lifestyle and being aware of risk factors. Men with a family history of breast cancer may consider genetic counseling and testing. Regular breast self-exams are encouraged, as early detection can significantly improve the chances of successful treatment.

