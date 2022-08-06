Can Lumpy Skin Disease affect humans? What is Lumpy Skin Disease?

Lumpy Skin Disease

Over 1,200 cattle have been killed in 17 of Gujarat's 33 districts due to an outbreak of the Lumpy Skin Disease. CM Bhupendra Patel visited the state's Jamnagar district, one of the worst affected cities in the state. Gujarat's Animal Husbandry Department's secretary, however, claimed only 1 percent of the cattle population is affected by the disease. The disease also spread in Rajasthan killing hundreds of cattle.

Capripoxvirus causes Lumpy Skin Disease. It is similar to the goatpox and sheeppox virus. It is a viral disease that is transmitted by insects that feed on cattle blood. These insects include flies, mosquitoes, and ticks.

Its symptoms include fever, discharge from the eyes and nose, excess salivation, blisters on the body of the cattle and reduced milk production. The cattle also have trouble eating.

Early detection of the virus can help limit its spread. Affected cattle must be isolated. The healthy cattle should be vaccinated against the disease. The area where the affected cattle were kept must be properly disinfected.

The dead cattle must be burned at high temperatures.

The disease affects cattle and buffaloes but not other livestock. The virus doesn't impact humans.