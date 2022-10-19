Can keeping weight under control makes it easy to manage PCOS? These 5 lifestyle hacks may prove helpful

PCOS

Nowadays, due to our hectic and busy schedules, we are developing a lot of uncurable diseases. And PCOS is one of those serious diseases in women.

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is a serious disease associated with the ovaries of women and at this time the number of women suffering from it is increasing rapidly all over the world. In PCOS, the balance of hormones in the body of women gets disturbed, which makes it difficult to conceive.

It is generally considered to be a lifestyle disease, but the main reasons behind its occurrence are not yet known.

Women suffering from PCOS are 3 times more likely to get Type-2 diabetes, says study

But, if you make some lifestyle changes, especially with your weight, the problem of PCOS can be controlled to some extent.

1. Make changes in lifestyle- Women troubled by the problem of PCOS should include in low-calorie food in their diet and must indulge themselves in some form of physical activity. Women suffering from this problem are overweight and insulin resistant, in such a situation, your problem can be reduced to some extent by losing some extra kilos.

2. Keep weight under control- If your weight remains under control, it reduces the level of insulin and androgen, which helps to restore ovulation and correct the menstrual cycle. Women who want to conceive must keep their weight under control.

3. Include these things in the diet- People suffering from the problem of PCOD and PCOS should also take care of their diet. These women should include broccoli, cauliflower, spinach, green and red peppers, sprouted pulses, and high-fiber food in the food. Foods rich in protein and fiber should be consumed.

4. Regular exercise- Exercise not only keeps the body fit but by exercising daily, blood sugar is also controlled. Your daily activity physical activity and exercise prevent insulin resistance, which can control this problem.

5. Keep the mind fresh away from stress- Women suffering from PCOS and PCOD should stay away from stress. Although, there are times when its difficult to avoid stress but, what you can least do for yourself is try to distract your mind.