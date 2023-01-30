Can high blood pressure lead to heart attack? Here's how to control it

Representational image

High blood pressure has become a common health problem. If it is not taken care of in time, then it can give rise to many other serious problems. Hypertension is usually not detected because it has no warning signs or visible symptoms, so we can call it a silent killer.

If high blood pressure is not taken care of in time, it can increase over time and increase your risk of heart diseases like stroke and cardiac arrest. During the conversation, the doctor told us many things in detail about hypertension. Also gave information about how you can manage it properly.

High blood pressure can lead to multiple organ failure, blindness, brain shrinking, kidney failure and brain stroke in some extreme cases.

What should be the average blood pressure?

Then in response, the doctor told that there should be 135 to 145 milliequivalents per liter. Dr. says that if it is more than 145, the body may have to face many problems. They have mentioned many problems even when it is less than 135 (milliequivalents per liter). Due to low blood pressure, there are health problems like laziness or laziness, fatigue, and swelling inside the brain. The normal blood pressure reading is 120/80 mmHg. Blood pressure greater than 140/90 mmHg is considered high blood pressure.

When to get tested

According to health experts, although there is no exact age for it, after the age of 40, blood pressure should be checked every year. They also say that annual regular tests at an early age are important for people who are obese, smoke or suffer from a family history of high blood pressure. Such people should get their serum electrolytes tested. You should see your sodium and potassium chloride in the report.

How to control high blood pressure

According to the Senior Consultant, if someone is suffering from high blood pressure, then people have to take medicine to control it. But you can also reduce its risk through your food intake. He says that if you reduce the intake of salt in food, then hypertension can be reduced to a great extent. According to experts, we should not consume more than one teaspoon of salt in a day.

High blood pressure can be controlled by reducing sodium intake according to the DASH (Dietary Approaches to Stopping Hypertension) diet. DASH recommends consuming only two-thirds of a teaspoon of salt per day. The DASH diet suggests eating lots of green vegetables, a balanced diet, and using only 50 percent of butter or margarine in general. Apart from this, we should also limit or stop eating fried things. Because the amount of salt in fried things is high.