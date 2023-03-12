Can having a bowl of curd daily help control the risk of type-2 diabetes

Diabetes is a metabolic disorder, which affects millions of people in the world. Although there are many remedies for diabetes, but curd is also considered very beneficial for diabetics. Yogurt contains many such nutrients, which help you fighting diseases.

A study published in 2019 has also proved that probiotic like yogurt has many health benefits. Especially in people with diabetes, it has many properties to control the glucose level or reduce the emerging condition. So let's know how curd is beneficial for diabetes patients. Along with this, we will also know what is the connection between curd and diabetes.

Benefits of curd in diabetes:

According to a study published in The Journal Of Nutrition, the risk of type-2 diabetes can be reduced by 14 percent by consuming yogurt. That too when you consume 80-123 grams of curd. In fact, the probiotic effect of curd helps to control glucose metabolism and reduce the risk of diabetes in the elderly.

Low Carbs

Always choose the low-fat variety of yogurt over full fat versions. Unsweetened, Greek-style yogurt is exceptionally low in carbs, which is very crucial for a diabetes diet. Eating too much of high-carb foods may surge the blood sugar levels.

High in protein

Yogurt is high in protein too. Protein and fibres take the longest to digest, giving you the feeling of fullness and preventing cravings. Hundred grams of yogurt contains 10 grams of protein, which makes it an excellent food for slowing or curbing unhealthy rise in blood sugar.

Decrease cholesterol level

Explain that diabetes is associated with high cholesterol levels. Which inhibits the metabolism of glucose and increases the fat level in the body. According to a published study, probiotic bacteria strains such as acidophilus and B. lactis have the potential to lower cholesterol levels in diabetes.

Low glycemic index

One study showed that higher consumption of yogurt is associated with a lower risk of diabetes due to its low glycemic index and low glycemic load. 92 percent of plain yogurt has a lower GI than sweetened yogurt. Not only this, it also helps you a lot in preventing diabetes.

How to choose good curd for diabetes patients?

According to experts, it is important to look at the label of the product to choose the right quality and type of yogurt. Sugar is added to many yogurts available in the market. In this case, you should choose that type of curd, in which 10-15 percent carbs or 9 grams of sugar has been added.