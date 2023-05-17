Can diabetes cause high blood pressure? Know lifestyle habits to manage both

Due to the prevalence of bad lifestyle choices, serious health conditions including high blood pressure and diabetes have grown extremely common in India. Every year on May 17, World Hypertension Day is held to increase awareness and encourage the early detection, identification, and treatment of hypertension, or high blood pressure, which is the main cause of risk for developing heart disease.

One of the biggest causes of hypertension is leading a bad lifestyle, which includes being inactive and eating poorly. Without prompt attention, there is a chance of developing heart disease or suffering a stroke. Additionally, diabetes, a dangerous but common lifestyle illness marked by excessive blood sugar, is connected to hypertension.

Both are chronic illnesses brought on by a variety of reasons, particularly lifestyle, stress, and obesity, according to Dr. Sanjay Raina, Head of the Department of Internal Medicine at Amrita Hospital in Faridabad. The greatest cause of mortality in the world is ischemic heart disease, which is followed by stroke, both of which are important risk factors for atherosclerosis, he said, Zee News reported.

It is crucial to remember that the combined effects of diabetes and hypertension are extremely additive in the development of both disorders.

Lifestyle choices to control high blood pressure

1. Diabetes patients' blood sugar must be under control.

2. Smoking must be prevented.

3. Nuturious and balanced daily meals.

4. Regular workouts of at least 45 minutes each day and increased activity.

5. Keeping a healthy body weight.

6. Reducing or quitting alcohol use.

7. Cutting back on salt consumption

8. Taking part in stress-relieving activities

9. Continual check-ins with your doctor to ensure treatment compliance and evaluation.

(Disclaimer: This article is meant to be informative. Kindly, always consult a professional health expert.)