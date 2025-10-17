FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

RCB Sale: Who is Diageo India CEO Praveen Someshwar? Know why his company wants to sell Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Dhanteras 2025: Beautiful rangoli design inspiration with lotus, swastik, lamps to welcome goddess Lakshmi

Pankaj Dheer prayer meet: Rohit Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Sonu Sood, Rajat Bedi, others pay their final respects

Can condoms expire? Expert suggests ways to keep them safe, when not to use

Hema Malini spoke to stepson Sunny Deol for first time 10 years after marriage with Dharmendra, reason will shock you

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma nears monumental milestone; set to join Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar in elite club

Bengaluru man shares heartfelt note for woman auto driver who helped him at night

Rishi Sunak's BIG statement on US-India tariff row: 'I think every country is gonna...'

Happy Dhanteras 2025: 25+ best wishes, messages, quotes, greetings to share with friends, family

Gujarat New Cabinet Portfolio: CM Bhupendra Patel keeps general admin, Rivaba Jadeja gets...; check full list here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
RCB Sale: Who is Diageo India CEO Praveen Someshwar? Know why his company wants to sell Royal Challengers Bengaluru

RCB Sale: Who is Diageo India CEO Praveen Someshwar? Know why his company wants

Dhanteras 2025: Beautiful rangoli design inspiration with lotus, swastik, lamps to welcome goddess Lakshmi

Dhanteras 2025: Beautiful rangoli design inspiration with lotus, swastik, lamps

Pankaj Dheer prayer meet: Rohit Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Shilpa Shetty, Sonu Sood, Rajat Bedi, others pay their final respects

Pankaj Dheer prayer meet: Celebrities pay final respects to Mahabharat actor

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeHealth

HEALTH

Can condoms expire? Expert suggests ways to keep them safe, when not to use

The use of condoms is very common these days as it is the most popular contraceptive and STI prevention means means trusted by millions in India and abroad. However, there are many facts about the contraceptive means that people are unaware of.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 08:46 PM IST

Can condoms expire? Expert suggests ways to keep them safe, when not to use
Representative Image (iStock)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The use of condoms is very common these days as it is the most popular contraceptive and STI prevention means means trusted by millions in India and abroad. However, there are many facts about the contraceptive means that people are unaware of. The most important aspect about condoms is their effectiveness which depends on various factors like storage, expiry and more. 

As against the popular belief, expiration dates of condoms are not to market the product. So, similar to other medical products, they also have a limited shelf life. “Over time, the latex or polyurethane material weakens and loses flexibility, which makes it more prone to breakage,” said Dr Prashant Jain, Associate Director of Urology at PSRI Hospital.

Warning users against wrong usage, he further said, “Expiry dates are there to keep you safe. It’s not worth gambling with your health for the sake of convenience."

What happens if you use an expired condom?

Expired condoms often get rough due to micro-tears or tiny cracks that are too tiny to be seen with naked eyes. But even if they are too small to notice they may harm in a big way. Dr Jain explains why. “These small tears can allow semen or infectious agents to pass through. That directly increases the risk of both pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections (STIs).”

To summarise the advice of the experts, once a condom has reached its expiration date, it simply cannot be trusted. When it comes to preventing pregnancies and STIs, an expired condom fails in its task as it loses its strength. “It offers reduced protection against both pregnancy and STIs,” Dr Jain points out. “That makes it unsafe for use, regardless of how intact it may appear.” 

Can condoms expire before the given date?

According to Dr Jain, if condoms are improperly stored there are chances that they expire before their date. 
Dr Jain says, Heat, friction, and sunlight all damage latex,” he explains. “Carrying a condom in your wallet for months might mean it fails long before its labelled expiry.” hence, storing is also a key to keep condoms safe for their long life.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Abhinav Kashyap reveals why he stopped talking to brother Anurag Kashyap: 'He slapped me when...'
Abhinav Kashyap reveals why he stopped talking to brother Anurag Kashyap
Who is Rivaba Jadeja appointed minister in Gujarat Cabinet? Here's all about the BJP leader and star cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife
Who is Rivaba Jadeja appointed minister in Gujarat Cabinet? Here's all about the
Salman Khan exudes signature 'Bhaijaan' swag as he returns to ramp for Vikram Phadnis
Salman Khan exudes signature 'Bhaijaan' swag as he returns to ramp
Bihar Elections 2025: Meet man who once sold petrol, now owns Rs 400 crore company, he is poll candidate of Jan Suraaj Party from...
Bihar Elections 2025: Meet man who once sold petrol, now owns Rs 400 crore compa
Salman Khan attends Pankaj Dheer's funeral, hugs Mahabharat actor's son Nikitin Dheer - Watch
Salman Khan attends Pankaj Dheer's funeral, hugs late actor's son Nikitin Dheer
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE