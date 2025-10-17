Can condoms expire? Expert suggests ways to keep them safe, when not to use

The use of condoms is very common these days as it is the most popular contraceptive and STI prevention means means trusted by millions in India and abroad. However, there are many facts about the contraceptive means that people are unaware of.

The use of condoms is very common these days as it is the most popular contraceptive and STI prevention means means trusted by millions in India and abroad. However, there are many facts about the contraceptive means that people are unaware of. The most important aspect about condoms is their effectiveness which depends on various factors like storage, expiry and more.

As against the popular belief, expiration dates of condoms are not to market the product. So, similar to other medical products, they also have a limited shelf life. “Over time, the latex or polyurethane material weakens and loses flexibility, which makes it more prone to breakage,” said Dr Prashant Jain, Associate Director of Urology at PSRI Hospital.

Warning users against wrong usage, he further said, “Expiry dates are there to keep you safe. It’s not worth gambling with your health for the sake of convenience."

What happens if you use an expired condom?

Expired condoms often get rough due to micro-tears or tiny cracks that are too tiny to be seen with naked eyes. But even if they are too small to notice they may harm in a big way. Dr Jain explains why. “These small tears can allow semen or infectious agents to pass through. That directly increases the risk of both pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections (STIs).”

To summarise the advice of the experts, once a condom has reached its expiration date, it simply cannot be trusted. When it comes to preventing pregnancies and STIs, an expired condom fails in its task as it loses its strength. “It offers reduced protection against both pregnancy and STIs,” Dr Jain points out. “That makes it unsafe for use, regardless of how intact it may appear.”

Can condoms expire before the given date?

According to Dr Jain, if condoms are improperly stored there are chances that they expire before their date.

Dr Jain says, Heat, friction, and sunlight all damage latex,” he explains. “Carrying a condom in your wallet for months might mean it fails long before its labelled expiry.” hence, storing is also a key to keep condoms safe for their long life.