HEALTH
The annual rise in air quality index (AQI) levels post-Diwali has become an expected challenge in northern India, particularly around the national capital. Traditionally, air pollution has been associated with respiratory and cardiovascular issues. Now, emerging research also links it to a potential rise in obesity rates.
Studies indicate that extended exposure to pollutants like particulate matter (PM2.5), nitrogen dioxide, and carbon monoxide can lead to systemic inflammation and metabolic disruptions, both of which play a significant role in weight gain. Fine particulate matter, especially PM2.5, can enter the bloodstream and impact metabolism, although the effects vary by population, pollution severity, and pollution types, as reported by India Today.
Obesity, a condition defined by excessive body fat often caused by an imbalance between calorie intake and energy expenditure, has seen a global surge. Since 1975, worldwide obesity rates have tripled, and high body mass index (BMI) has become a growing health concern, contributing to diabetes, heart disease, and other conditions. In fact, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that high BMI led to nearly five million non-communicable disease deaths in 2019.
Research increasingly suggests that air pollution is a contributing factor to obesity. For instance, a 2021 study among Spanish children found an association between increased air pollution, road traffic noise, and childhood obesity. According to Dr. Vikas Maurya, a pulmonology expert, children and adolescents who are more physically active and inhale more air are potentially more vulnerable to obesity from air pollution exposure.
Further findings, such as those in a meta-analysis in BMC Public Health, reveal that polluted air may disrupt metabolic processes by causing inflammation in fat tissue, raising oxidative stress levels, and impacting dietary behaviors. Exposure to pollutants like PM2.5 has even shown to negatively influence glucose metabolism, thus playing a role in weight gain.
