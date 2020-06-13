CAIT survey shows over 88% traders in Delhi want markets shut to contain coronavirus spread

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) sought the opinion of Delhi trade associations through an online survey regarding the closure of Delhi markets. The majority are of the opinion that coronavirus will spread through the markets, and therefore closed down as soon as possible.

2800 trade associations & prominent trade leaders of Delhi were asked to share their opinion out of which 2610 responses were received and the following are the percentage of response against specific questions :

1. Do you think that Corona is rapidly increasing in Delhi *99.4 % Yes*2. Do you feel that since markets are open it will spread in Markets *92.8 % Yes*3. Do you think that medical facilities in Delhi are available sufficiently to meet Demands of Corona patients? *92.7% No*4. Are you worried about the spread of Corona in markets?*. *96.6% Yes*5. Do you favour closure of markets to stop Corona spreading among traders or their consumers.

*88.1 % Yes*

CAIT will conduct a video conference of leaders of prominent trade associations of Delhi on Sunday afternoon where the survey report will be shared and the trade leaders will take a decision about closure of Delhi markets.

The CAIT is of the view that the current situation of coronavirus in the national capital is very alarming and serious and closure of markets is a big and important issue and as such, a consultation is needed with the Government to join hands for combating COVID-19 in an effective manner.

According to the Delhi government, by July 15, the number of coronavirus patients in Delhi can be more than 2.25 lakhs. By July 31, COVID-19 cases is expected to reach 5.50 lakh.

As of now, the number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital are 36824, with 13398 recoveries and 1214 deaths.