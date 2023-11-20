Headlines

Studies on Neuroprotective Potential of IGF-1 DES Peptide

Unbeatable deals on Cricket bats exclusively on Amazon

Meet World Cup final's mystery girl, who became camera's favourite, did reality TV shows, is National Film Award winner

Buy Protein Shakers Under Rs 1,000

Get top deals on badminton rackets

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Studies on Neuroprotective Potential of IGF-1 DES Peptide

Unbeatable deals on Cricket bats exclusively on Amazon

Meet World Cup final's mystery girl, who became camera's favourite, did reality TV shows, is National Film Award winner

Top World Cup 2023 viral moments

9 ways of weight loss without exercise

9 glamorous mother-daughter duos of Bollywood

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Rishi Sunak On His UK Visit, Gifts Cricket Bat Signed By Virat Kohli | Viral

World Cup Glory: Here Is The List Of Records Broken During The 2023 WC; 4th One Will Surprise You

No.1 Batter: Prince of cricket, Shubman Gill 'overpowers' Pakistan's king Babar Azam in ODI rankings

Meet World Cup final's mystery girl, who became camera's favourite, did reality TV shows, is National Film Award winner

Watch: Arijit Singh sings unreleased song In Raahon Mein from The Archies during live concert, video goes viral

This superstar got Rs 50 as first pay, now owns private jet, is richer than Tom Cruise, earns...

HomeHealth

Health

Buy Protein Shakers Under Rs 1,000

This is the perfect time to buy the best quality protein shaker exclusively on Amazon.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Nov 20, 2023, 06:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

If you are someone who takes their fitness seriously or simply want a hassle-free way to prepare your protein shakes, Amazon has covered for you. They're currently offering fantastic deals on protein shakers that will make your stock of fitness essentials. Protein shakers are an essential tool for anyone in health and fitness. It will be easy to prepare your favourite drink. They come in various sizes, colours, and styles that completely suit your needs. Do check it out quickly on Amazon

SignaroWare Maxxo Protein shaker

* Buy SignaroWare Maxxo Protein shaker featuring exclusively at Amazon

* This comes with a measurement scale

* It is easy to clean and dishwasher 

Buy Now on Amazon

Boldfit Spider protein shaker

* Buy boldfit spider protein shaker exclusively at Amazon

* It works like a blending blade to create a fresh taste

* Don't need to worry about its lock, it won't be opened

Buy Now on Amazon

HAANS Protein shaker

* Buy HAANS Protein shaker exclusively at Amazon

* It has a capacity of 500ml

* You can keep it with yourself throughout the day

Buy Now on Amazon

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This young entrepreneur hosts Bollywood stars and cricketers at his expensive parties, is reportedly dating Nysa Devgan

Trisha Krishnan slams Mansoor Ali Khan for his 'sexist, misogynistic' remark on her: 'People like him...'

GOMDORI Project Propels E-commerce Evolution with India Expansion and Web3 Integration

Don new pair of sunglasses, get amazing deals only on Amazon

'Silence in stadium...': Cummins after Australia beat India to win ODI World Cup 2023

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Sharmila Tagore attends thrilling final match of House of Pataudi Bhopal Pataudi Cup

In pics: Parineeti Chopra celebrates first her Karwa Chauth with Raghav Chadha, shares lovable moments from vrat puja

Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi pose with Allu Arjun, drop lovable photos after wedding; Ram Charan smiles with Pawan Kalyan

Vijay attends success bash of Leo with Trisha, Lokesh Kanagaraj, interacts with fans; see inside photos

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE