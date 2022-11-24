Bruce Lee death: What is Hyponatremia, the disease caused by drinking too much water

File photo

There are many theories about the martial arts legend Bruce Lee's mysterious death. A recent study has claimed that Bruce Lee may have died from drinking too much water. According to research published in the Clinical Kidney Journal, he died of hyponatremia.

The study claimed Bruce had multiple risk factors for hyponatremia, including drinking high quantities of liquid and using cannabis, which increases thirst. Hyponatremia is when the sodium level in the blood, which people need for fluid balance, is abnormally low.

The imbalance causes cells in the body to swell, including those in the brain. Bruce's death has been surrounded for decades by conspiracy theories that include that he may have been assassinated by Chinese gangsters, poisoned by a jealous lover or was the victim of a curse.

His wife Linda Lee, 77, revealed that the kung-fu expert had a fluid-based diet of carrot and apple juice before his death. Matthew Polly, who wrote the 2018 biography `Bruce Lee, A Life` referred to Bruce`s repeated water intake on the evening of his death. Bruce has been reported to have frequently used cannabis and in one letter described himself as "stoned as hell."

Bruce collapsed in May 1973, after a doctor diagnosed him with cerebral edema and the martial artist admitted that he had eaten Nepalese hash before the incident.

What is hyponatremia?

Hyponatremia is a condition in which the amount of sodium becomes too low in the blood. This happens only when sodium dissolves in the body due to the high amount of water in it. Due to this, there is swelling in the cells of the brain. This swelling is called cerebral edema.

Symptoms

Headache

seizures

spasm or cramps

muscle weakness

Nausea and vomiting

Drowsiness

Coma

Causes of Hyponatremia

Drinking too much water, as a study has revealed

Antidepressants ad pain medications

Too much Vomiting or diarrhea you could suffer from Hyponatremia

Heart, kidney, and liver-related problems accumulate fluids in your body which lowers the amount of sodium in the blood

Syndrome of inappropriate anti-diuretic hormone (SIADH)

(With inputs from IANS)