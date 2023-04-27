Brown sugar vs jaggery: Which is less harmful for diabetes patients?

Both brown sugar and jaggery are used to add sweetness to food or beverages. Both have the same taste and colour, but there are slight differences between the two that make each one special in its own right. Brown sugar is definitely better than white sugar sold in the market, but very few people know whether brown sugar is better than jaggery. In this article, we are going to tell you which of the two is the better option for you, so that you can include the healthy option in your diet for a sweet taste.

Know the difference between these two ingredients, often used as a substitute for white sugar to add sweetness to your meals. Let's know the difference between jaggery and brown sugar.

Difference between jaggery and brown sugar

Jaggery is made with a different process and approach. Jaggery is made from unrefined sugar, in which nothing else is added. Whereas, brown sugar is refined sugar and involves centrifuging. Jaggery is considered vegetarian while brown sugar is not, as charcoal treatment is part of the refining process of white sugar.

Jaggery is naturally extracted from sugarcane. The sugar crystals found as the main ingredient in brown sugar come from sugar cane. Jaggery is rare and more expensive than brown sugar. Brown sugar is commonly used throughout the world and molasses is found in rare parts of the world.

Jaggery is not as sweet as brown sugar and can vary in colour from brown to dark brown. Brown sugar is readily available in the market, it is basically white sugar mixed with molasses.

Which is better jaggery and brown sugar?

Jaggery is considered healthy and is used by many health experts and fitness experts as an alternative to white sugar. However, jaggery comes in solid form and has to be broken into pieces if you want to include it in food. At the same time, brown sugar can be used in smaller portions and will not add too much sweetness to your drink or food. Jaggery can be used as an authentic food to add a sweet flavour to dishes, while brown sugar acts as an all-purpose sweetener.