Breastfeeding: 4 fruits to eat during breastfeeding

Breastfeeding contains vitamins and minerals, it also protects the child from certain infections and helps improves long-term health.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 07:03 PM IST

Healthy fruits to eat while breastfeeding.

Breast milk is very nutritious and the best source of energy and nutrients for babies, especially in the first six months. Breastfeeding contains vitamins and minerals, it also protects the child from certain infections and helps improves long-term health. Breastfeeding reduces the risk of SIDS (Sudden Infant Death Syndrome), childhood diabetes and leukaemia.

So, if you're a breastfeeding mother, it is needless to say, that you include healthy foods in your diet.

When it comes to fruits to avoid during breastfeeding, you need not avoid any fruits as they are a rich source of essential nutrients required by you and your baby.

Here are some fruits that are beneficial while breastfeeding.

Green papaya- Green papaya is considered a galactic org so this fruit can be beneficial to you if you want to improve your milk supply, It is also a rich source of non-acidic vitamin c and acts as a natural laxative and can help prevent constipation and promote healthy digestion.

Bananas- Bananas are a natural laxative too and can eat digestion bananas being a rich source of fiber can help prevent constipation. However, what makes this fruit perfect for you is its potassium content potassium is important during pregnancy and post pregnancy too and you will need more of it while breastfeeding to maintain your fluid and electrolyte balance.

Avocados- Avocados are packed with potassium and are one of the healthiest fruits that are beneficial for you and your baby's health eating them during breastfeeding can help develop your baby's eyesight hair quality heart health and digestion

Cantaloupe- Cantaloupes are rich in vitamin k vitamin b fiber potassium magnesium niacin thiamin and folates eating this fruit can help you stay hydrated as this fruit is high in water content it can help maintain fluid balance in the body during breastfeeding and even otherwise.

 

