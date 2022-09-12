Breast cancer: Know early warning signs, symptoms and treatment

Breast cancer has ranked number one cancer among Indian females.

Cancer is the result of mutation of the genes responsible for the growth and health of the cells in the body. This abnormal proliferation may occur in the breast cells which is called breast cancer resulting in a tumor. Breast cancer is common in women but men are also susceptible to breast cancer.

Early life changes in diet, lifestyle, environment triggering several cancers: Study

Symptoms of breast cancer

People suffering from breast cancer may not show symptoms at all, especially in its early stages. But a new lump or mass in the breast can be indicative of breast cancer. Generally, any changes to the breast appearance texture, and pain can be a sign of breast cancer.

Nipple discharge

Redness

Breast or nipple pain

Dimpling

Swelling of the breast can also be a sign of breast cancer.

Screening procedure

Breast cancer has a better prognosis once treated in its early stages. Thus, women are advised to undergo routine screening procedures to detect breast cancer earlier.

Monthly self-breast examination,

Clinical breast examination

Mammography

These are the recommended routine screening procedures to detect breast cancer, even without obvious symptoms.

Risks

Breast cancer development can be associated with:

A family history of breast cancer

Early onset of menstruation

Late menopause

Dense breast tissue

Exposure of carcinogens

The use of oral contraceptives

Excessive alcohol.

Types of breast cancer

Breast cancer has various types. Some types are ductal carcinoma, lobular carcinoma, mucinous carcinoma, mixed tumors, and inflammatory breast cancer.

Treatment

Treatment of breast cancer is dependent on the type of cancer and its stage. Basic treatment options available to breast cancer patients are: Surgery, which involves the removal of cancerous tissues, radiation therapy that aims to destroy cancer cells by the use of high-energy rays, and chemotherapy which treats breast cancer with medications.

Consult your general practitioner wherever you notice any changes in your breast. You can examine yourself and refer yourself to a specialist if necessary.