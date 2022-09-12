Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

Breast cancer: Know early warning signs, symptoms and treatment

Generally, any changes to the breast appearance texture, and pain can be a sign of breast cancer.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 06:08 PM IST

Breast cancer: Know early warning signs, symptoms and treatment
Breast cancer has ranked number one cancer among Indian females.

Cancer is the result of mutation of the genes responsible for the growth and health of the cells in the body. This abnormal proliferation may occur in the breast cells which is called breast cancer resulting in a tumor. Breast cancer is common in women but men are also susceptible to breast cancer. 

Early life changes in diet, lifestyle, environment triggering several cancers: Study

Symptoms of breast cancer

People suffering from breast cancer may not show symptoms at all, especially in its early stages. But a new lump or mass in the breast can be indicative of breast cancer. Generally, any changes to the breast appearance texture, and pain can be a sign of breast cancer. 

  • Nipple discharge 
  • Redness
  • Breast or nipple pain
  • Dimpling 
  • Swelling of the breast can also be a sign of breast cancer.

Screening procedure

Breast cancer has a better prognosis once treated in its early stages. Thus, women are advised to undergo routine screening procedures to detect breast cancer earlier.

  • Monthly self-breast examination,
  • Clinical breast examination 
  • Mammography

These are the recommended routine screening procedures to detect breast cancer, even without obvious symptoms. 

Risks

Breast cancer development can be associated with:

  • A family history of breast cancer
  • Early onset of menstruation
  • Late menopause
  • Dense breast tissue
  • Exposure of carcinogens
  • The use of oral contraceptives
  • Excessive alcohol. 
  • Types of breast cancer

Breast cancer has various types. Some types are ductal carcinoma, lobular carcinoma, mucinous carcinoma, mixed tumors, and inflammatory breast cancer. 

Treatment

Treatment of breast cancer is dependent on the type of cancer and its stage. Basic treatment options available to breast cancer patients are: Surgery, which involves the removal of cancerous tissues, radiation therapy that aims to destroy cancer cells by the use of high-energy rays, and chemotherapy which treats breast cancer with medications.

Consult your general practitioner wherever you notice any changes in your breast. You can examine yourself and refer yourself to a specialist if necessary.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi relationship: Vikram Bhatt, Randeep Hooda, to Rohman Shawl, list of men Aarya actress dated
Ferrari, Bentley and other exotic cars owned by Sushmita Sen’s boyfriend Lalit Modi, take a look
Speed Reads
More
First-image
MAH CET MCA Result 2022 declared at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.