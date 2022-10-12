Search icon
Breast Cancer: What are the symptoms and preventive measures, expert explains

Here are some symptoms and preventions of breast cancer.

Authored by: Dr Surabhi Siddhartha, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar

Breast cancer | Photo: Pixabay

Breast problems can occur at any age. Knowing how the breasts look and feel can help you to know if there are any changes in the breast. It will be imperative for you to pay attention to your breast health just like you do in case of eye, skin, or ear problems. Breast health is often ignored by a majority of women.

Breast cancer: Changes to look out for

Immediately consult the doctor if the breasts appear to be of different sizes, the breast hangs slightly lower than the other, see hair around your nipples, or it hurts or feels tender before and during your period. 

Moreover, a lump, swelling around the breast, collarbone, or armpit, dry or thickened skin around your nipple, inverted nipple, blood or fluid (apart from milk) leaking from the nipples, and even warmth or itching in the breasts. Don’t panic when you notice these symptoms.
 
But it is essential to check the underlying cause behind them. These symptoms can cause infection or breast irritation. Sometimes, some women may be at a higher risk of suffering from breast cancer. So, one will have to do a breast self-examination or regular mammograms. During pregnancy, the breasts can become larger and more tender. 

Cysts and tumours can also be seen during pregnancy. If you are breastfeeding the baby, then there can be an issue of cracked nipples or plugged milk ducts. It can lead to mastitis, which needs to be managed via antibiotics. There will be sagging of breasts during menopause. It will be the need of the hour to take enough care of the breasts.

Breast cancer: Important step to keep breasts healthy 

  1. Look for any abnormal changes in the breast. Go for regular health check-ups and follow-ups without ignoring breast health. Quit smoking and alcohol to stay fit and fine.
  2. Try to exercise daily and maintain an optimum weight to lower the risk of breast cancer.
  3. Eat a well-balanced diet consisting of all the vital nutrients. Try to opt for fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lentils, and pulses. Avoid junk, spicy, oily, and canned food.
  4. Do regular breast self-examination and mammograms on a yearly basis.

Authored by: Dr Surabhi Siddhartha, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynecologist, Motherhood Hospital, Kharghar 

