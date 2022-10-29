Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Can you have a healthy pregnancy with breast cancer?

Photo: Pixabay

On the increasing cases of breast cancer in India, doctors say that even today women are not aware of this serious disease. This disease begins when the cells of the breast start growing excessively. The cells form a tumour, which women can feel as a lump. According to research, 75 to 80 per cent of women in India reach a doctor at the advanced stage.

Breast cancer, the most prevalent cancer among Indian women, cannot be a hindrance to motherhood if intervened at the right time. According to health experts, pregnancy is possible for women battling cancer. It does not increase the risk of recurrence and does not harm the baby.

Does breast cancer affect the unborn baby?

When breast cancer is detected, the safety of the child comes first in everyone's mind. But according to health experts, it does not have any immediate effect on the child. If cancer cells pass through the placenta, they are damaged by the developing immune system of the baby.

Is chemotherapy safe in pregnancy?

Some chemotherapy drugs are considered safe in pregnancy. However, chemotherapy should be avoided in the first trimester of pregnancy as it affects the development of the unborn baby and also increases the risk of miscarriage. Chemotherapy is considered safe in the second and third trimesters of pregnancy. It only increases the risk of the baby being born with weight and prematurity. To avoid any kind of trouble, doctors stop the chemotherapy session three or four weeks before the delivery.

Is breastfeeding safe?

Breastfeeding is a bit more difficult in this situation. Sometimes surgery is needed to eliminate cancer without chemotherapy and radiotherapy. In this way, you can breastfeed your baby. The drugs used in chemotherapy and radiotherapy also affect your breast milk which is harmful to the baby. If breast cancer is treated in the right way, then it does not have a bad effect on your body and the unborn baby. There are many cases in which women have given birth to children in a completely safe way after beating breast cancer.