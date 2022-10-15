Search icon
Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2022: know all about its risks, symptoms and treatments

Breast cancer affects one in eight women during their lives. Breast cancer is the uncontrolled growth of breast cells.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 07:25 AM IST

Photo: Pixabay

Every year Breast Cancer Awareness Month (BCAM) is observed in the month of October, from 01 to 31, also known as the ‘pink month. Breast Cancer Awareness Month is celebrated with the intention to spread awareness about this disease.

Breast cancer affects one in eight women during their lives. Breast cancer is the uncontrolled growth of breast cells. Usually penetrating the lobules and milk ducts, they invade healthy cells and spread to other parts of the body. In some cases, breast cancer can affect other breast tissue as well. Men can also have breast cancer, but the number of cases is small.

No one knows why some women get breast cancer, but several risk factors exist. Risks that you cannot change include:

Risks factor of breast cancer

Age- the chance of getting breast cancer rises as a woman gets older

Genes- two genes, BRCA1 and BRCA2, greatly increase the risk. Women who have family members with breast or ovarian cancer may wish to be tested.

Personal factor - beginning periods before age 12 or going through menopause after age 55

Other risks include being overweight, using hormone replacement therapy (also called menopausal hormone therapy), taking birth control pills, drinking alcohol, not having children or having your first child after age 35 or having dense breasts.

Symptoms of breast cancer

A new lump or area of thickened tissue in either breast that was not there before

A change in the size or shape of one or both breasts

A discharge of fluid from either of your nipples

A lump or swelling in either of your armpits

A change in the look or feel of your skin, such as puckering or dimpling, a rash or redness

A rash (like eczema), crusting, scaly or itchy skin or redness on or around your nipple

A change in the appearance of your nipple, such as becoming sunken into your breast

Treatmenst of breast cancer

Treatment may consist of radiation, lumpectomy, mastectomy, chemotherapy and hormone therapy. 

