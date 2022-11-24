Search icon
Health

Brain stroke signs, symptoms: Know how to recognise this condition through BEFAST

Brain stroke signs, symptoms: This most commonly happens because of a blocked artery or bleeding in your brain.

Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 12:25 PM IST

Brain stroke signs, symptoms: Know how to recognise this condition through BEFAST
A stroke is a life-threatening medical condition that occurs when a blood supply to the brain is cut off. The blockage stops the Blood and oxygen to reach the brain's tissues. This commonly happens due to a blocked artery in the brain. Without a proper flow of blood supply, the cells of the brain start to die due to a lack of oxygen.

Stroke symptoms can include: 

  • paralysis 
  • numbness or weakness in the arm, face, and leg, especially on one side of the body 
  • trouble speaking or understanding others 
  • slurred speech 
  • confusion, disorientation, or lack of responsiveness 
  • sudden behavioral changes especially increased agitation 
  • vision problems, such as trouble seeing in one or both eyes with vision blackened or blurred, or double vision 
  • trouble walking 
  • loss of balance or coordination 
  • dizziness 
  • severe, sudden headache with an unknown cause 
  • seizures 
  • nausea or vomiting 

Strokes: Different categories 

  • Transient ischemic attack (TIA)
  • Ischemic stroke
  • Hemorrhagic stroke

To recognize the warning signs of a stroke, remember to think BEFAST:

  • B - Balance: Look for the sudden loss of balance
  • E - Eyes: Check for vision loss
  • F - Face: Ask a person to smile, check for an uneven smile
  • A - Arm: Check if one arm is weak. One side of the muscle often gets weak.
  • S - Speech: Stroke often causes slurred speech
  • T - Time: Call emergency immediately
