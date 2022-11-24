Brain stroke signs, symptoms: Know how to recognise this condition through BEFAST

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 12:25 PM IST
A stroke is a life-threatening medical condition that occurs when a blood supply to the brain is cut off. The blockage stops the Blood and oxygen to reach the brain's tissues. This commonly happens due to a blocked artery in the brain. Without a proper flow of blood supply, the cells of the brain start to die due to a lack of oxygen.
Stroke symptoms can include:
- paralysis
- numbness or weakness in the arm, face, and leg, especially on one side of the body
- trouble speaking or understanding others
- slurred speech
- confusion, disorientation, or lack of responsiveness
- sudden behavioral changes especially increased agitation
- vision problems, such as trouble seeing in one or both eyes with vision blackened or blurred, or double vision
- trouble walking
- loss of balance or coordination
- dizziness
- severe, sudden headache with an unknown cause
- seizures
- nausea or vomiting
Strokes: Different categories
- Transient ischemic attack (TIA)
- Ischemic stroke
- Hemorrhagic stroke
To recognize the warning signs of a stroke, remember to think BEFAST:
- B - Balance: Look for the sudden loss of balance
- E - Eyes: Check for vision loss
- F - Face: Ask a person to smile, check for an uneven smile
- A - Arm: Check if one arm is weak. One side of the muscle often gets weak.
- S - Speech: Stroke often causes slurred speech
- T - Time: Call emergency immediately