Brain stroke signs, symptoms: Know how to recognise this condition through BEFAST

File photo

A stroke is a life-threatening medical condition that occurs when a blood supply to the brain is cut off. The blockage stops the Blood and oxygen to reach the brain's tissues. This commonly happens due to a blocked artery in the brain. Without a proper flow of blood supply, the cells of the brain start to die due to a lack of oxygen.

Stroke symptoms can include:

paralysis

numbness or weakness in the arm, face, and leg, especially on one side of the body

trouble speaking or understanding others

slurred speech

confusion, disorientation, or lack of responsiveness

sudden behavioral changes especially increased agitation

vision problems, such as trouble seeing in one or both eyes with vision blackened or blurred, or double vision

trouble walking

loss of balance or coordination

dizziness

severe, sudden headache with an unknown cause

seizures

nausea or vomiting

Also Read: Diabetes: Dinner recipes to maintain optimum blood sugar levels

Strokes: Different categories

Transient ischemic attack (TIA)

Ischemic stroke

Hemorrhagic stroke

To recognize the warning signs of a stroke, remember to think BEFAST: