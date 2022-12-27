Brain-Eating Amoeba: What you need to know about this deadly organism

Picture: Pixabay

Brain-eating amoeba, also known as Naegleria fowleri, is a single-celled organism found in warm, stagnant water. It is a rare but deadly cause of a type of meningitis called primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM). PAM is a severe inflammation of the brain and spinal cord that is caused by the brain-eating amoeba.

The brain-eating amoeba is found primarily in warm freshwater, such as lakes, rivers, and hot springs. It can also be found in poorly-chlorinated swimming pools and in the soil. It does not occur in saltwater. The amoeba enters the body through the nose, where it travels to the brain and starts to destroy brain tissue.

The symptoms of PAM typically start within one to two weeks after infection. Initial symptoms may include headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, and a stiff neck. Later symptoms can include confusion, loss of balance, seizures, and hallucinations. PAM is often misdiagnosed as bacterial meningitis because the symptoms are similar. However, PAM progresses much more rapidly than bacterial meningitis and can lead to death within just a few days.

PAM is very rare, with only about 200 cases reported worldwide. Most cases occur in the United States, with the majority occurring in the southern states during the summer months. PAM is more common in males and in people who are older than 50.

The brain-eating amoeba is not transmitted from person to person. Instead, it is acquired through water-related activities such as diving, water sports, or nasal irrigation with contaminated water. The risk of infection can be minimized by avoiding water-related activities in warm, stagnant water, especially during the summer months. Using a nose clip or holding the nose shut when in bodies of warm water can also help to prevent infection.

PAM is almost always fatal, with a survival rate of less than 1 per cent. However, early diagnosis and treatment can increase the chances of survival. Treatment typically involves a combination of medications and supportive care, such as respiratory support and antibiotics.