Boston doctors perform complex brain surgery on baby inside womb

Doctors in Boston, America, have succeeded in brain surgery of a baby girl in the womb. This unprecedented surgery was performed by a team of doctors from Brigham, Women's Hospital and Boston Children's Hospital. This girl was struggling with the rare brain condition Vein of Galen Malformation (VOGM) even before birth. A few days after the surgery, the baby girl was born and she went home. Even after birth, the doctors screened and confirmed that the surgery was a complete success. This is the first brain surgery of its kind in America, which is gathering headlines around the world.

According to the report of the American channel CBS News, the couple living in Louisiana, Derek and Kenyatta Coleman, underwent ultrasound several times during pregnancy, but the doctors did not see anything unusual in the ultrasound for 30 weeks. Until then her pregnancy was normal. In a routine ultrasound, doctors discovered that Galen malformation is a rare blood vessel abnormality inside the brain of the fetus. Many children with this condition become victims of heart failure or brain damage. This distortion in the child's mind was increasing dangerously. Doctors were also worried about this condition and were wondering whether it should be treated in the womb or not.

Finally, after 34 weeks of pregnancy, the team of doctors decided to perform surgery on the baby's brain in the womb itself. The surgery was successful and a few days later the baby girl was born. It has been 7 weeks since the surgery and mother and baby are doing well. The baby is eating normally and her weight is also increasing. The couple says they are happy to be back home in Boston with their three other children. This surgical procedure was part of an FDA-approved clinical trial.

It is a rare prenatal condition in which the blood vessels that carry blood from the brain to the heart do not develop properly. It is known as the cerebral vein. When this vein is not able to develop properly, blood pressure is applied to the vein and heart. This can cause heart failure and brain damage. This can lead to many other health problems. There is no definite cause of this disease. It is believed to be the result of genetics or gene disorders. Some of its symptoms may be bleeding from headache in newborns. Its symptoms are common, so checkup should be done from time to time, so that it can be detected in time.