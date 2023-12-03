Headlines

Bobby Deol's transformation for Animal: Here's how he achieved bulked-up body

Bobby's awe-inspiring physique at 54 demonstrates that age is merely a number in fitness pursuits, motivating the younger generation to strive for similar feats.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 03:06 PM IST

Bobby Deol's character reveal in the upcoming film "Animal" sent the internet into a frenzy. His silence in both the teaser and trailer doesn't diminish his impact; instead, his expressions and physique demand attention. Picture a blend of muscular prowess, a touch of menace, and an overwhelming aura of strength—a body that easily outshines younger contenders.

From his heartthrob days in "Barsaat" to becoming a formidable antagonist alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby's transformation intrigues fans and fitness enthusiasts alike. This piece aims to uncover the secrets behind his remarkable journey—his rigorous workouts, meticulously planned diets, and the elements contributing to this stunning metamorphosis.

In a recent India Today interview, Deol's trainer, Prajwal Shetty, shed light on the behind-the-scenes work sculpting Bobby's physique for "Animal." Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga envisioned Bobby's character to be broader and more imposing than Ranbir's, emphasizing muscularity, particularly in broadening his chest for impactful scenes.

Prajwal played a pivotal role in bringing this vision to life, crafting a specialized workout regimen and diet plan that not only met but surpassed the director's expectations. The result? Bobby's imposing presence ready to captivate alongside Ranbir.

With unwavering dedication, Bobby trimmed his body fat to an impressive 12%, showcasing the intensity of his training. His weight fluctuated between 85 and 90 kilograms, a testament to the daily one-hour weight training sessions.

His commitment extended to 40-minute high-intensity cardio sessions in the morning and evening, illustrating the exhaustive effort invested in sculpting his physique for the role.

Functional training, despite his muscular build, enhanced Bobby's flexibility and coordination, adding depth to his on-screen movements beyond physical appearance.

The goal was clear: gradual increase in muscle mass. His four-month diet plan included a balanced mix of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins—a disciplined routine featuring eggs, oatmeal, chicken with rice, salads, chicken, or fish.

Despite being a Punjabi known for hearty meals, Bobby meticulously adhered to this stringent diet plan, showcasing his commitment to the role's physical demands.

Even with a sweet tooth, Bobby abstained from sweets for months. Recently, he relished a dessert of choice, savoring it with extra butter and honey—a well-earned treat after months of disciplined restraint.

Bobby's awe-inspiring physique at 54 demonstrates that age is merely a number in fitness pursuits, motivating the younger generation to strive for similar feats.

