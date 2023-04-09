Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik suffers from this disease: What is Rickets? Know symptoms, causes

Bigg Boss 16 fame Abdu Rozik suffers from this disease: What is Rickets?

The 19-year-old singer, Abdu Rozik was born in Tajikistan and has performed with some of the most iconic artists over the past two years including AR Rahman, French Montana, Will I Am and Redone. Abdu's initial tryst with fame was a public spat with his opponent at a boxing press conference in Moscow, which was viewed over 400 million times worldwide.

After being diagnosed with growth hormone deficiency and rickets at the age of five, Abdu stopped growing. Not only was he bullied and mocked during his teenage years, but his teachers also refused to give him stationery or books, believing that all would be useless. As a result, he could only get three years of formal education.

Abdu's classmates used to beat him even on his way home from school. His family had minimal means of survival and could afford no medical treatment for his disorder. Unable to read or write, Abdu began humming his own tunes and writing his own songs to ward off the negativity and home-schooled himself.

What is growth hormone deficiency

According to health experts, the release of growth hormones is very important for the development of bones and tissues in the body of children. But when there is not enough secretion of growth hormone from the pituitary gland or it stops being there, then growth hormone deficiency occurs. Due to deficiency of growth hormone, dwarfism and shortness come.

What is Rickets and it affects the growth of children

Rickets is a bone disease that occurs due to a lack of vitamin D, calcium, or phosphate in the diet, which leads to weakened bones and deformities. Vitamin D plays an important role in the body's ability to absorb calcium and phosphate from the diet, which are crucial for the development and maintenance of strong bones.

In addition to weakened bones and deformities, rickets can also affect growth hormones. When the body does not get enough vitamin D, it can lead to a deficiency of a hormone called calcitriol, which is needed for normal growth and development. Calcitriol helps regulate the absorption of calcium and phosphate in the body, which are essential for bone growth.

Without adequate levels of calcitriol, the body may not be able to absorb enough calcium and phosphate from the diet, leading to stunted growth and other developmental problems. Children with severe rickets may experience delayed growth and development, and in severe cases, it can lead to a condition called osteomalacia, which is characterized by softening of the bones and muscle weakness.

