Bhagyashree shares benefits of green beans, know its delicious recipe

Bhagyashree shares the benefits of green beans, know it's delicious recipe

Bhaji-poli and rice-varan are the staple diet of Maharashtrians. However, we are trying to diversify the vegetables by including fruits, leafy vegetables, pulses, pulses and salads. Every vegetable has some or the other elements which are useful for health. That is why we say that our diet should be square. Dietitian advises how much to include in the diet of each vegetable keeping in mind the nutrition and its benefit to the body.

Famous actress Bhagyashree also always shares some important information about diet, exercise and fitness. Recently, she posted a video on her Instagram account, in which she shared the benefits of eating beans and a very easy recipe for this vegetable. Her post got a lot of likes on Instagram and let's see what are the benefits of eating this vegetable...

Benefits of eating green beans

1. As it is rich in magnesium, it helps in the smooth functioning of the heart.

2. Also potassium, fiber present in it reduces blood pressure and reduces inflammation.

3. 1 cup of green beans contains about 2 grams of proteins.

4. This vegetable is a good source of vitamins A, C, K and folate.

5. Low in calories, no fats and very low in sugar, this vegetable is healthy.

Recipe

Ingredients-

1. Oil - 1 tbsp

2 cumin seeds - half a spoon

3. Ova - half a spoon

4. Chili - half a spoon

5. Coriander powder - half teaspoon

6. Salt - as per taste

7. Sugar - half a spoon

8. Peas - 1 kg

9. Wet coconut - half a bowl

10. Asafoetida - a tablespoon

11. Coriander - half a bowl

How to make it:

1. Wash the green beans and chop them finely.

2. Add oil to a pan and add cumin seeds, ova and asafoetida.

3. Add farsabi to it and add coriander powder, chili powder, salt and sugar.

4. After adding salt and sugar, the vegetable will release some water and this vegetable will cook well in it.

5. Keeping a lid on the kadai and adding a little water on the lid means that the vegetables cook well and do not fall down.

6. When the vegetables are half cooked, add wet coconut and finely chopped coriander on top.

7. As per choice we can squeeze lemon on it and also add coriander seeds.