Bengaluru: NHAI to built city's longest tunnel-style underpass on airport highway

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has called for bids to build a sunken service road, and an underpass constructed almost six metres below the main road level, on the Bengaluru airport highway. The project is worth Rs 51.27 crore which will build Bengaluru's longest underpass.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 28, 2026, 10:48 PM IST

The Rs 51.27 crore project, not including Goods and Services Tax (GST), includes the service road of 320-metre length, an 800-metre surface-level road, relocation of Indian Air Force (IAF) assets, and other related works. The underpass will be built with two lanes and paved shoulders, connecting the IAF station’s domestic area to its technical area along with linking the runway to Hunasamaranahalli Lake. 

K B Jayakumar, project director at NHAI, said that this route is presently the only area which has no proper service road on the 22.12-km Hebbal-Trumpet section of National Highway 44 (formerly NH 7), reported The India Express.  

This will be Bengaluru's longest tunnel-like underpass which will be built near the Yelahanka Air Force Station on the airport highway. “This is the only stretch on the airport highway that does not have a service road. It is a black spot on the 22.12-km Hebbal-Trumpet section of National Highway 7 (now known as NH 44). The NHAI has given all necessary clearances for the project,” Jayakumar told The Deccan Herald.  

According to Jayakumar, the underpass will be even longer than any existing one in the southern city. “It will be a tunnel-like road built using the cut-and-cover method,” he noted. Under the cut-and-cover-method, a trench will be excavated from the surface while the tunnel will be built inside it, and the road will be improved with backfilling. 

Also, the 16.75-km Silk Board Junction-Hebbal tunnel road will be built with the help of Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs), which are majorly used for underground metro lines.  

In the process, the IAF assets will be shifted including the entrance gate and the compound wall, for which the NHAI has already finished the work for around 200 metres, Jayakumar added.  

Bids for the project will be opened on February 25, with the contract likely be awarded by March-end, Jayakumar said. 

