Health

Beating the odds: A businesswoman’s journey of defeating Stage 3 Breast Cancer

Madhavi once spearheaded an e-learning company dedicated to enhancing math and science education in rural India. However, her thriving business was put on hold after her diagnosis with cancer.

Priyanshi Lal

Updated: Oct 28, 2023, 01:34 PM IST

In a remarkable tale of resilience and strength, Madhavi Varal, a prominent within the realm of rural education e-learning, has shared her inspiring journey of battling breast cancer and her unwavering commitment to supporting others facing similar challenges. Madhavi once spearheaded an e-learning company dedicated to enhancing math and science education in rural India. However, her thriving business was put on hold after her diagnosis with cancer.

Madhuri was diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer at the age of 49. Her journey began in January 2021 when she experienced an unexpected symptom—an earache followed by a recurring fever. It was a puzzling situation, and various health issues were suspected, including malaria, typhoid, and even COVID-19 due to the pandemic. The diagnosis was not straightforward and required a series of blood tests. It was during this phase, Madhavi received medical guidance from Dr. Bharat Ashok Vaswani, a highly esteemed oncologist, who played a pivotal role in guiding her through her challenging journey. His expertise and unwavering support became the cornerstone that helped her navigate the labyrinthine complexities of her treatment, providing a glimmer of hope amidst the looming shadows of fear and uncertainty.

She stated, “Amid the storm of battling breast cancer, the unwavering love of my family and the fortitude of my mind have been my anchors. My husband and children, with their backgrounds in pharmaceuticals and chemistry, have been my pillars of support. They placed my well-being above all, enabling me to concentrate on my recovery. After chemotherapy, I started taking PHESGO which my daughter suggested. It turned out to be a life-changing innovation for me as it saved a lot of time and was very convenient. Physical strength, mental resilience, and technological innovations have been my greatest allies.”

Navigating the difficult cancer treatment, she underwent a rigorous treatment plan, including chemotherapy and targeted therapy. PHESGO, administered via subcutaneous injection, proved to be a groundbreaking advancement. This innovation involved injecting the treatment into the fatty tissue under the skin, bypassing the strain on veins that often weaken in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy. Not only did this novel treatment prove life-saving, but it also significantly saved time. After transitioning to PHESGO, Madhuri could allocate her time to various activities that were previously not possible for her due to time constrain.

Madhuri's dedication to raising awareness, fostering support, and advocating for patient forums underscores the necessity of a united front against breast cancer. It emphasizes the crucial act of sharing experiences to aid others in their paths to recovery. Actively engaging in counseling fellow patients, Madhuri ensures that during her routine follow-ups, she provides guidance and support to at least two individuals, perpetuating a cycle of empathy and assistance.

This inspiring story serves as a reminder that even in the face of adversity, individuals can rise above their challenges and eventually support those on a similar journey. Her tale of courage and pledge to help others battling cancer shines as a beacon of hope, proving that together, we can overcome the toughest of obstacles and inspire positive change in our communities.

