Banana for piles: Know how and when to consume banana as per Ayurveda

Bananas as per Ayurveda is a natural cure for chronic piles and constipation, know how and when to consume it

Banana for piles: Having digestive issues can be a real pain in the you-know-what. Hemorrhoids, in particular, can be a real thorn in your side. One of the biggest culprits of this pesky problem is a lack of fiber and water in your diet, which can lead to constipation and ultimately result in piles. There exists an array of home remedies that one can try to treat piles, and among the plethora of options, consuming bananas is regarded as one of the most inexpensive and efficacious choices.

To address digestive issues, fresh fruits and vegetables are regarded as the quintessential dietary choices, as the digestive system and metabolism are inextricably linked. Piles can emerge due to incomplete digestion, and according to Ayurvedic experts, bananas are considered as a reliable panacea for constipation, which serves as the primary root cause of hemorrhoids. Hence, it is crucial to apprehend the appropriate method of consuming bananas for the purpose of treating piles.

Hemorrhoids can surface as a result of chronic constipation that continues over an extended period, leading to the swelling of veins in the rectum and anus, which can elicit discomfort and agony. Both medical treatments and home remedies are available for the management of hemorrhoids; however, maintaining a diet that is abundant in fiber and adequate hydration is paramount.

Bananas serve as a natural laxative that can help mitigate constipation. If one is grappling with piles, consuming bananas can aid in the softening of stool, which can facilitate a more facile passage and ameliorate the pain and uneasiness associated with bowel movements. The naturally occurring sugar in bananas is also equipped with antibiotic properties that can purge harmful bacteria and promote the healing of the affected area, thereby offering relief from inflammation, discomfort, and burning sensations around the anus.

While attempting to alleviate constipation and piles, it is imperative to consume ripe bananas while avoiding unripe ones, as the latter can exacerbate the condition. Two bananas before bedtime is advised by experts, in addition to a diet high in fibre and enough water consumption during the day to be hydrated.

Note: This article is only meant to provide general information and is not a substitute for professional medical advice or treatment. For more detailed information, it is always advised to consult a doctor.

