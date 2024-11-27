BabyOrgano, a renowned brand offering Ayurvedic lifestyle products for kids, has expanded its product cluster with an exclusive range of Gummies.

Introducing Nutriverse Cold & Cough Gummies and Nutriverse Immunity Gummies without Gelatin, thoughtfully crafted to satisfy children's sweet cravings with Ayurvedic goodness.

Made from the finest herbs and natural ingredients, these gummies support kids' immune health and respiratory wellness. In addition, the infusion of cane sugar offers a gentle sweetness without the adverse effects of refined sugar, like energy crashes, poor focus, slow growth, tooth decay, etc. These healthy bear-shaped treats provide an easy and flavorsome way for parents to offer a nutritious option whenever kids ask for an evening snack, a sweet after their meals, or study-time munchies.

For generations, Indians have relied on Guduchi or Giloy and Turmeric as trusted immunity boosters rooted in Ayurveda. These age-old remedies became household essentials during the COVID era, celebrated for their natural ability to strengthen the body's defenses.

Inspired by this, BabyOrgano created Nutriverse Immunity Gummies with Guduchi, Turmeric, Manjistha, and Amalaki. These ingredients offer essential nutrients like Vitamin C, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B3, and Iron that support the immune system, healthy brain development, and metabolism. Lastly, these kids' gummies have a fun pineapple flavor that the little ones would love to chew. Pineapple is packed with Vitamin C, which supports immune health and enhances iron absorption from other foods.

Similarly, the Nutriverse Cold and Cough Gummies are enriched with ingredients like Yashtimadhu, honey, turmeric, and ginger - known for their effective cold and cough-relieving properties. Yashtimadhu helps loosen mucus and reduce cough, honey soothes a sore throat, ginger clears nasal congestion, and turmeric, with curcumin extract, brings comfort from dry cough and other cold symptoms.

This potent blend of Ayurvedic ingredients works harmoniously to soothe dry coughs, relieve throat irritation, encourage restful sleep, and support overall respiratory wellness in kids.

Moreover, the non-drowsy formula of Cold & Cough Gummies provides gentle relief without causing sleepiness or fatigue, allowing the little ones to stay focused and engaged in their studies and daily activities. You can get these gummies for kids in a mild ginger honey flavor.

Based in Ahmedabad, BabyOrgano is committed to offering children gentle, high-quality, natural Ayurvedic products for everyday care, health, and wellness. The brand is led by Mrs. Riddhi Sharma and Mr. Ripul Sharma, who believe in blending modern care with traditional wisdom to nurture growing kids. Catering to over 1M customers, BabyOrgano offers a wide range of products, including immunity boosters, oral care, hair care, bath care, and holistic wellness solutions.

With Nutriverse Immunity Gummies and Cold and Cough Gummies, BabyOrgano is redefining how children’s health can be supported naturally. These gummies offer a delicious and effective way of boosting immunity and relieving common cold troubles. But, parents must remember that these gummies for kids support immunity and cold relief and are not a replacement for a healthy diet or medication.

Indulge your little ones in guilt-free sweetness with our Nutriverse Immunity Gummies and Cold and Cough Gummies.

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)