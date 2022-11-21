Ayushmann Khurrana opens up on battling vertigo, know all about this condition

Photo: Instagram

Superstar Ayushmann Khurrana, who is well known for his fantastic script choices has done a revelation about himself.



Recently, While promoting his upcoming action-packed film, Ayushmann opened up about his suffering from vertigo.

Superstar Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for choosing scripts with social messages, will soon be seen acing an action avatar for his upcoming film An Action Hero. While a hero, especially in an action movie, makes all the stunts and fights feel like a cakewalk for him, Ayushmann opened up about his ‘nerve-wracking’ experience, owing to vertigo.

"I had vertigo six years back and my forthcoming film demanded me to jump from high-rise buildings. Though there are harness cables for protection, you still feel anything can happen as you fall down at a great speed. It's a little nerve-wracking," he shared at Aaj Tak's media conclave.

“At first, medication is of utmost importance, because once you get up, your head starts spinning. And especially in a profession like what we in are today, where the script demands us to jump from a tall building, I think meditation helps a lot,” he said.

“If you are really calm inside, then this helps a lot. This is curable; it keeps on coming and going. Inner power is something that people should imply,” he added.

What is vertigo?

Vertigo is a sensation that you or everything around you is sipping. This happens due to less supply of blood in the body, and the blood pressure starts falling, due to which the attack of vertigo can occur. Dizziness starts in this. Due to continuous work, the mistake of avoiding food is also a major reason for this because the body does not get the energy it needs to work.

Symptoms of vertigo: