Ayurveda tip: Here's why you should sit on floor while eating food

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 04:04 PM IST
Eating while sitting on the floor gives many benefits to health. If regular food is taken sitting on the floor, then the body posture is correct and the digestion system also works in a better way. It has also been told in Ayurveda that food should be taken while sitting in posture. According to WellandGood, Ayurveda states that when we take food in our mouth by bending forward, our gut works better in getting the food to the right place. Apart from this, it also helps in keeping the body posture correct, strengthening the muscles and keeping the blood circulation better. So let's know what benefits we get by eating while sitting on the ground.
Benefits of eating while sitting on the floor:
- When you eat while sitting on the ground, you have to bend forward continuously, due to which the blood circulation of the body works properly. Because of this, the heart has to work less hard to pump blood.
- Eating while sitting on the ground puts pressure on the lower part of the spine and the muscles here also become strong. This gives rest to the body.
- When we eat sitting on the floor, we have to bend our knees. This is the best exercise for the knees. Sitting like this also gives relief from joint pain.
- Eating while sitting on the ground is considered healthy even for heart patients. When food is eaten while sitting on the ground, the circulation of blood to the heart is easy, which does not cause any kind of problem.
- When we eat while sitting on a chair, the hips can become tight and strong, while eating while sitting on the ground can easily stretch the flexors of the hips.