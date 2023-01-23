Ayurveda: 5 tips to treat congestion and sore throat during winters

Representational image

Cold cough and sore throat are common problems in the winter season. Eating anything cold in winter also causes sore throat. But sometimes this problem increases so much that the person starts having difficulty speaking and eating and drinking anything. Let us tell you that whenever our throat is sore, many of us try to cure it by taking antibiotics. But it can be cured at home only. Because the throat gets sore due to sour food, drinking cold water, and eating contaminated food from the market. In the case of a sore throat, most infections are viral and do not require antibiotics.

Sometimes a sore throat is caused by bacteria, such as streptococcus. Strep throat caused by Streptococcus bacteria is more dangerous. Streptococcus bacterial infection can also cause a high fever. A strep throat infection is more troublesome than a viral throat infection. There can also be a risk of rheumatic fever if strep throat is not treated.

So, today we will tell you about the Ayurvedic home remedies to treat congestion and sore throat.

These remedies are helpful in relieving congestion and sore throat:

1. Tulsi decoction:

Basil works to cure sore throat and sore throat. Tulsi has been described as very beneficial in Ayurveda. A sore throat can be removed by drinking basil decoction. To make a decoction, boil 4 to 5 black peppercorns and 5-6 basil leaves in a cup of water. And then filter this water and consume it. This can help in reducing sore throat.

2. Turmeric Tea:

Turmeric is a treasure of health properties. Turmeric is considered very beneficial for health. An element called curcumin is found in turmeric. Turmeric is considered helpful in reducing inflammation and also in reducing swelling and sore throat.

3. Mulethi:

Mulethi is considered very beneficial in Ayurveda. Liquorice is considered the best remedy to cure throat problems. To cure sore throat, taking 1 teaspoon of liquorice powder with honey daily and gargling with lukewarm water after a while can provide relief from sore throat.

4. Fenugreek:

Fenugreek is used as a spice in the kitchen to enhance the taste of food. But do you know that fenugreek can help in curing your sore throat? Boil 1 teaspoon of fenugreek seeds in 1 cup water and filter it. And then consume this water. With this, relief from sore throat and throat pain can be found.

5. Honey:

Honey is considered very beneficial for health. If you have a sore throat problem. So you can drink a spoonful of honey in your tea, honey can help protect you from viral infections.

(Disclaimer: This content provides general information only including advice. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult an expert or your doctor for more details. DNA India does not claim responsibility for this information.)