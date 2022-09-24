Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

Ayurved medicine can reduce obesity with diabetes, finds AIIMS study

AIIMS, told that during the study, BGR-34 was also used along with several anti-diabetic allopathy drugs in this study which lasted for three years.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 12:23 PM IST

Ayurved medicine can reduce obesity with diabetes, finds AIIMS study
Ayurved medicine can reduce obesity with diabetes, finds AIIMS study

According to a study by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the Ayurvedic drug BGR-34 can help people lose weight and reduce blood sugar levels. This medication was found a few years ago by CSIR (Council for Scientific and Industrial Research) researchers. The study found that this Ayurvedic diabetic treatment aids in weight loss and enhances the body's metabolic system. 

According to Dr Sudhir Kumar Sarangi, Professor in the Department of Pharmacology at AIIMS, BGR-34 was utilised in this three-year trial along with several other anti-diabetic allopathic medications. The purpose of this study was to see whether the findings were more potent when taken with allopathic medications. The outcomes were pleasing.

According to research, it alone is quite successful at lowering blood sugar levels and also has some additional advantages, such as preventing obesity. Researchers claim that medications including Daruharidra, Giloy, Vijaysar, Gudmar, Majith, and Maithika reduce a patient's blood glucose level and boost their antioxidant levels.

Hormone profiles, lipid profiles, and triglyceride levels were also found to be balanced during this period, and there was a decrease in leptin, which aids in controlling body fat. Similarly, triglycerides, and bad cholesterol, have also been reported to decrease. Triglycerides are a type of bad cholesterol that, when present in excess, are harmful to the body.

Addressed in the study:

In addition to triglycerides, total cholesterol, high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol were observed. Deterioration of hormone profile in diabetics results in issues like loss of appetite, sleeplessness, etc. For these reasons, the researchers say that controlling lipid profiles reduces the risk of heart disease.
 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSSSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Apply for 701 Forest Guard posts at upsssc.gov.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.