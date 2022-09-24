Ayurved medicine can reduce obesity with diabetes, finds AIIMS study

According to a study by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the Ayurvedic drug BGR-34 can help people lose weight and reduce blood sugar levels. This medication was found a few years ago by CSIR (Council for Scientific and Industrial Research) researchers. The study found that this Ayurvedic diabetic treatment aids in weight loss and enhances the body's metabolic system.

According to Dr Sudhir Kumar Sarangi, Professor in the Department of Pharmacology at AIIMS, BGR-34 was utilised in this three-year trial along with several other anti-diabetic allopathic medications. The purpose of this study was to see whether the findings were more potent when taken with allopathic medications. The outcomes were pleasing.

According to research, it alone is quite successful at lowering blood sugar levels and also has some additional advantages, such as preventing obesity. Researchers claim that medications including Daruharidra, Giloy, Vijaysar, Gudmar, Majith, and Maithika reduce a patient's blood glucose level and boost their antioxidant levels.

Hormone profiles, lipid profiles, and triglyceride levels were also found to be balanced during this period, and there was a decrease in leptin, which aids in controlling body fat. Similarly, triglycerides, and bad cholesterol, have also been reported to decrease. Triglycerides are a type of bad cholesterol that, when present in excess, are harmful to the body.

Addressed in the study:

In addition to triglycerides, total cholesterol, high-density lipoprotein cholesterol, and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol were observed. Deterioration of hormone profile in diabetics results in issues like loss of appetite, sleeplessness, etc. For these reasons, the researchers say that controlling lipid profiles reduces the risk of heart disease.

