Avoiding THESE activities can lessen exposure to COVID-19, says study

As COVID-19 cases in India continue to increase, especially because of the new variant Omicron, a new study has now released a list of several activities that expose a person to catching the virus.

The study titled 'Virus Watch Study: Non-household activities COVID risk, 20 December 2021' was published on January 7.

According to the study, here are the activities that expose people to COVID more.

Shopping

The study said that shopping is the biggest contributor to high COVID infections. It said that people who leave their house, two times a week, for in-person shopping are more likely to catch the virus.

Parties, Sports events

Social events attract large crowds and therefore parties and sports events are one of the key reasons to get infected with COVID.

Cinemas, Beauty Salon

Going to cinemas, theatres, concerts, or beauty salons showed "no good evidence" for the risk of getting COVID-19.

Meanwhile, India added 1,94,720 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,60,70,510 which includes 4,868 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The active cases have increased to 9,55,319, the highest in 211 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,84,655 with 442 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Of the total 4,868 cases of the Omicron variant, 1,805 people have recovered or migrated so far. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,281 cases followed by Rajasthan at 645, Delhi 546, Karnataka 479, and Kerala 350.