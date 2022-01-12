Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

Avoiding THESE activities can lessen exposure to COVID-19, says study

India added 1,94,720 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,60,70,510, including 4,868 cases of the Omicron variant.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 12, 2022, 12:05 PM IST

Avoiding THESE activities can lessen exposure to COVID-19, says study

As COVID-19 cases in India continue to increase, especially because of the new variant Omicron, a new study has now released a list of several activities that expose a person to catching the virus. 

The study titled 'Virus Watch Study: Non-household activities COVID risk, 20 December 2021' was published on January 7. 

According to the study, here are the activities that expose people to COVID more. 

Shopping 

The study said that shopping is the biggest contributor to high COVID infections. It said that people who leave their house, two times a week, for in-person shopping are more likely to catch the virus. 

Parties, Sports events 

Social events attract large crowds and therefore parties and sports events are one of the key reasons to get infected with COVID. 

Cinemas, Beauty Salon 

Going to cinemas, theatres, concerts, or beauty salons showed "no good evidence" for the risk of getting COVID-19.

Meanwhile, India added 1,94,720 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,60,70,510 which includes 4,868 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The active cases have increased to 9,55,319, the highest in 211 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,84,655 with 442 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Of the total 4,868 cases of the Omicron variant, 1,805 people have recovered or migrated so far. Maharashtra recorded the maximum number of 1,281 cases followed by Rajasthan at 645, Delhi 546, Karnataka 479, and Kerala 350.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.