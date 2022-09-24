Avoid using conditioner on your hair in event of nuclear war, know why

File Photo

Russian President shocked the world recently when he showed a willingness to use nuclear weapons amid its war with Ukraine. Putin also issued a dire warning to Western nations that have aided Ukraine in its defence. "If the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, we use all available means to protect our people - this is not a bluff," Putin had said.

Keeping this in mind, the US issued some dos and don'ts for citizens in case of a nuclear explosion. At one particular point, it was mentioned that people should avoid using a conditioner on the day of the nuclear explosion. Here's why!

In case a nuclear bomb explodes, it will throw radioactive dust into the air. During such an event, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised people to seal off contaminated clothes and take a shower. CDC specifically urges people to use shampoo as it is designed to cling oil and dirt in their hair and carry it out.

According to the advisory, using a conditioner is not recommended as it can expose you to significant radiation. Conditioners can act like glue between your hair and radioactive material.

Many conditioners that are available on the market have "cationic" surfactants which are positively charged and because hair is negatively charged, they both tend to attract radioactive dust to your scalp. These radioactive particles can cause cell damage and even prove fatal.

Apart from this, CDC has also recommended people seek shelter inside a brick or concrete building to avoid radiation in case of a nuclear explosion. One should also avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth.