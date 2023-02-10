Avoid eating these food items before a long flight, check list

File Photo

From children to the elderly, everyone is excited when they are taking a flight. But many people face health-related issues while traveling on a flight such as nausea, ear numbness, vertigo, headache, and stomach pain, among others.

These health-related issues happen when we start moving at a certain height and the air pressure changes. Because of this, your body starts getting affected and you feel discomfort because of the speed of the flight. Therefore, before boarding the flight, know what to eat and what not to eat so that these problems related to health do not arise.

Apples

Apple is a healthy fruit and contains high amounts of fiber. However, it is also difficult to digest and can cause bloating and constipation. Therefore, it is good to avoid eating an apple before catching a flight. If you want to eat fruits before traveling on a flight, then eat fruits that keep the stomach light such as papaya, banana, and orange.

Broccoli

Broccoli is a beneficial vegetable to eat to maintain a healthy lifestyle. However, it is best to avoid eating it before a flight as broccoli causes flatulence and gas. Also, avoid eating raw salads before the flight as they can cause indigestion and stomach pain.

Junk Food

Junk foods are easily available everywhere and many people enjoy eating them. However, don't consume junk food before boarding the flight. The amount of salt, sugar, and preservatives in fast food is high which can cause you trouble while traveling.

Coffee

Many people choose to drink coffee before traveling to stay fresh. However, the caffeine present in coffee can cause dehydration, and drinking it before boarding a flight may make you feel bad. Instead of coffee, choose to drink lemon water and coconut water to keep yourself hydrated.

Beans and Legumes

Beans and Legumes contain specific fibers that are difficult for some people to digest. Beans are rich in proteins and minerals, but they can cause gas and acidity, especially while flying. It is favourable to eat light foods before taking a flight.

