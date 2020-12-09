Headlines

Avoid Alcohol for two months after COVID-19 vaccine shot: Russian officials

According to the World Health Organisation, Russia is the fourth-largest consumer of alcohol per person in the world.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 11:11 PM IST

Russian officials have advised citizens to avoid drinking for two months after getting the Sputnik V vaccine shot, the New York Post reported.

People will have to observe extra precautions during the 42 days it takes for the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine to become effective, New York Post quoted Tatiana Golikova, Russian Deputy Prime Minister as saying.

"Russians will have to refrain from visiting crowded places, wear face masks, use sanitizers, minimise contacts and refrain from drinking alcohol or taking immunosuppressant drugs," Golikova said in an interview to TASS News Agency.

Anna Popova, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Russia`s consumer safety watchdog, recommended avoiding alcohol.

"It`s a strain on the body. If we want to stay healthy and have a strong immune response, don`t drink alcohol," Popova said.

According to the World Health Organisation, Russia is the fourth-largest consumer of alcohol per person in the world. The average Russian consumes 15.1 litres of alcohol a year.

According to the Russian health authorities, the country estimates that 100,000 people have already been inoculated. Russia rolled out its vaccination last weekend in Moscow.

Health officials say the Sputnik V vaccine is over 90 per cent effective, but reports say medical workers who have taken the shot have come down with COVID-19. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reportedly refused to take it, the New York Post added.

Western experts have expressed scepticism at the speed at which the purported vaccine was developed and Russia hasn`t provided any data to back up its claims for the shot.

Russia has recorded the world`s fourth-highest COVID-19 cases of over 2.5 million with 44,220 deaths from the virus, Johns Hopkins University and Medicine reported.

