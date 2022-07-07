At least 50 Indian drug makers in queue for patent of oral anti-diabetes drug

(Image Source: IANS)

Diabetes has become a pandemic in today's era. With changing lifestyle, less social activities, binging fast food, bad eating habits, work pressure, odd working hours and less of exercise and physical activity has led to increase in diabetes cases across the world.

With diabetes becoming the most prevalent disease after heart ailments, the market for diabetes drugs has boomed with several pharmaceutical companies entering the foray. The oral anti-diabetes drug market is huge with massive turnovers. As of now Merck, Sharp & Dohme's (MSD's) Januvia holds the patent for this drug.

Merck is dedicated to helping patients with diabetes and transforming the way diabetes is managed throughout the world. However, Merck, Sharp & Dohme's Januvia is expected to go off patent this month, leading to a major shake-up in the drug market. Many drug makers are now eyeing the opportunity to replace the drug and get the patent.

According to market research firm AIOCD, at least 50 Indian drug makers are jumping into the fray with around 100 generic versions of the popular anti-diabetes drugs, leading to a likely price war. Analysts expect prices to drop by 60% with the entry of generics. They are also expecting that the competition will intensify.

Panacea Biotec launched single dose and combination medicines of anti-diabetes drug vildagliptin in 2019, the patent for which had expired a day earlier. This drug is used to treat uncontrolled type 2 diabetes mellitus. Annual sales of vildagliptin and its combination drugs was Rs 969 crore in 2019.

Vildagliptin is an oral antidiabetic drug that enhances the response of pancreatic islet cell to glucose, and in turn helps in controlling sugar levels.

Vildagliptin and Teneligliptin, two molecules of the same class that went off-patent in 2019 and 2015, respectively is again expected to enter the race to get a patent. Teneligliptin appeared to be more potent than voglibose or vildagliptin based on its glucose-lowering effects.

Likely contenders for diabetes drug patent

Januvia, which goes by the generic name Sitagliptin comes under the class of dipeptidyl peptidase (DPP4) inhibitors.

MSD also sells a fixed dose combination of sitagliptin and metformin under the brand name Janumet.

Sun Pharma NSE 1.40 % also markets sitagliptin and a sitagliptin-metformin combination in India under licence from MSD.

The current market for sitagliptin and its combinations are around Rs 1,000 crore, which is 10% of India's oral anti-diabetes drug market.

At present, a 100mg tablet of Januvia costs around Rs 45 MRP, while the 50mg one costs Rs 37.80.

Janumet 50/500 mg and 50/1000 mg costs Rs 27, and Janumet extended-release costs Rs 41.