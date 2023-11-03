Headlines

Asthma during Diwali: 5 ways to protect yourself from pollution this festive season

To enjoy this festive season while safeguarding your health, here are five essential tips to protect yourself from pollution.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 03, 2023, 06:40 PM IST

Diwali, the festival of lights, is a joyous occasion celebrated with much enthusiasm and fervor across India. However, amidst the dazzling fireworks and beautiful decorations, there's a hidden danger that poses a significant health risk, especially for those with asthma. Air pollution during Diwali can aggravate asthma symptoms and lead to serious health issues. To enjoy this festive season while safeguarding your health, here are five essential tips to protect yourself from pollution.

Stay Indoors:

One of the most effective ways to shield yourself from pollution is to stay indoors during the peak hours of Diwali celebrations when firecrackers are in full swing. Shut all windows and doors to keep pollutants from entering your home. Use air purifiers with HEPA filters to maintain good indoor air quality. If you must go outside, opt for early morning or late evening when the air is relatively cleaner.

Wear a Mask:

When venturing outside, wear a high-quality mask designed to filter out fine particulate matter (PM2.5). N95 or N99 masks are excellent choices to reduce exposure to harmful pollutants. Ensure that the mask fits snugly on your face to maximize its effectiveness. Encourage your loved ones to do the same.

Maintain Good Ventilation:

If you need to use firecrackers or light lamps at home, make sure there is adequate ventilation. This can help disperse indoor pollutants. Also, consider using eco-friendly firecrackers with reduced emissions, which are less harmful to the environment and your health.

Stay Hydrated:

Drink plenty of water to keep your respiratory passages moist. This can help minimize irritation caused by pollutants and can also prevent asthma exacerbation. Staying well-hydrated can be a simple yet effective way to protect your lungs.

Consult Your Doctor:

If you have asthma or other respiratory conditions, consult your doctor before Diwali. Ensure you have an updated asthma action plan and necessary medications on hand. Your healthcare provider can provide guidance on how to manage your asthma during this time and may adjust your treatment plan accordingly.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

