Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth
topStoriesenglish

Aspartame sweetener may increase your cancer risk; list of foods that have aspartame

Aspartame is composed of two naturally occurring amino acids, phenylalanine and aspartic acid, which are also present in proteins found in our bodies and in food.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 08:53 PM IST

Aspartame sweetener may increase your cancer risk; list of foods that have aspartame
Aspartame may increase your cancer risk; list of foods that have aspartame

Aspartame, an artificial sweetener, is currently being investigated by the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding its potential classification as "possibly carcinogenic to humans." This has raised concerns about its safety, considering its widespread use as a low-calorie alternative to sugar. Aspartame, which is 200 times sweeter than sugar, is commonly found in diet sodas, chewing gums, and packaged sweet treats marketed towards individuals with diabetes, high blood pressure, chronic diseases, and those seeking weight loss.

Artificial sweeteners, including aspartame, have gained popularity due to their ability to satisfy people's cravings for sweetness without adding significant calories. They have been regarded as a preferable option for individuals with diabetes compared to sugar. However, the latest guidelines from the WHO suggest that frequent consumption of artificial sweeteners, including aspartame, may have undesirable effects such as an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and mortality in adults.

Aspartame is composed of two naturally occurring amino acids, phenylalanine and aspartic acid, which are also present in proteins found in our bodies and in food. The phenylalanine in aspartame undergoes slight modification by adding a methyl group, which gives aspartame its sweet taste. Unlike saccharine, another artificial sweetener that is 400 times sweeter than sugar but leaves a bitter aftertaste, aspartame does not have a bitter taste and can be used without the need for additional artificial sweeteners to mask its unpleasant flavor.

List of foods that have aspartame :

Aspartame is commonly found in various products, including diet drinks such as Diet Coke, Diet Pepsi, Sprite Zero, and Fanta Zero. It is also used in desserts like ice cream, puddings, sugar-free jams, and gelatin. In addition, aspartame is present in dairy products such as fat-free yogurts and low-fat flavored milk, as well as sugar-free chewing gums, breath mints, and table-top sweeteners used as substitutes for sugar in food.

It is important to stay informed about the ongoing research and recommendations regarding the use of aspartame and other artificial sweeteners. Consulting with healthcare professionals can provide personalized guidance on the potential risks and benefits of incorporating these sweeteners into your diet.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Karan Deol shares first wedding photos with Drisha Acharya, calls it 'the beginning of a beautiful journey'
Meet Salman Khan's manager Jordy Patel, who is also producer and event organiser
Meet Ahsaas Channa, who played Shah Rukh Khan's son as child artiste, is leading actress and social media sensation now
Highway Love star Gayatri Bhardwaj talks about her weakest days, biggest fears, says 'my story just started' | Exclusive
In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in red thigh-high slit dress, fans call her 'explosive bombshell'
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Samsung Health beta app includes smart ring support
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.