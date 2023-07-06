Aspartame sweetener may increase your cancer risk; list of foods that have aspartame

Aspartame may increase your cancer risk; list of foods that have aspartame

Aspartame, an artificial sweetener, is currently being investigated by the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding its potential classification as "possibly carcinogenic to humans." This has raised concerns about its safety, considering its widespread use as a low-calorie alternative to sugar. Aspartame, which is 200 times sweeter than sugar, is commonly found in diet sodas, chewing gums, and packaged sweet treats marketed towards individuals with diabetes, high blood pressure, chronic diseases, and those seeking weight loss.

Artificial sweeteners, including aspartame, have gained popularity due to their ability to satisfy people's cravings for sweetness without adding significant calories. They have been regarded as a preferable option for individuals with diabetes compared to sugar. However, the latest guidelines from the WHO suggest that frequent consumption of artificial sweeteners, including aspartame, may have undesirable effects such as an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and mortality in adults.

Aspartame is composed of two naturally occurring amino acids, phenylalanine and aspartic acid, which are also present in proteins found in our bodies and in food. The phenylalanine in aspartame undergoes slight modification by adding a methyl group, which gives aspartame its sweet taste. Unlike saccharine, another artificial sweetener that is 400 times sweeter than sugar but leaves a bitter aftertaste, aspartame does not have a bitter taste and can be used without the need for additional artificial sweeteners to mask its unpleasant flavor.

List of foods that have aspartame :

Aspartame is commonly found in various products, including diet drinks such as Diet Coke, Diet Pepsi, Sprite Zero, and Fanta Zero. It is also used in desserts like ice cream, puddings, sugar-free jams, and gelatin. In addition, aspartame is present in dairy products such as fat-free yogurts and low-fat flavored milk, as well as sugar-free chewing gums, breath mints, and table-top sweeteners used as substitutes for sugar in food.

It is important to stay informed about the ongoing research and recommendations regarding the use of aspartame and other artificial sweeteners. Consulting with healthcare professionals can provide personalized guidance on the potential risks and benefits of incorporating these sweeteners into your diet.