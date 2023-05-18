Artificial sugar increases risk of diabetes, cardiovascular conditions

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 18, 2023, 06:45 AM IST

Using artificial sugar wont help you lose weight, increases the risk of diabetes and cardiovascular conditions

It might be challenging to limit sugar when attempting to reduce weight.

To fulfil their sweet tooths, many people could even convert to artificial sweeteners.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated, however, that using sweeteners in place of sugar does not help with weight management over the long term.

The global health organisation claims that it could raise the risk of several diseases, including type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular conditions.

The agency stated in a news release on Monday that the advice is supported by a thorough examination of the scientific literature. Non-sugar sweeteners may, with prolonged usage, raise the risk of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and early death in addition to not aiding in the long-term decrease of body fat, the agency warns.

The agency emphasised that the advice is to cut back on overall sweetness in the daily diet, not to consume more actual sugar.

“People need to consider other ways to reduce free sugars intake, such as consuming food with naturally occurring sugars, like fruit, or unsweetened food and beverages,” says Francesco Branca, WHO director for nutrition and food safety.

Sugar substitutes “have no nutritional value,” Branca added. “People should reduce the sweetness of the diet altogether, starting early in life, to improve their health.”

Except for those who already have diabetes, who may still benefit from utilising sugar replacements, the advice is applicable to everyone.

The advice is directed at both the variety of sugar replacements that food manufacturers are increasingly putting in processed goods and beverages, such as breads, cereals, yoghurts, and snack bars, as well as the individual sweetener packets that consumers sprinkle into their daily coffee.

Acesulfame K, aspartame, advantame, cyclamates, neotame, saccharin, sucralose, stevia, and stevia derivatives are examples of popular non-sugar sweeteners listed by the WHO.

The safety of non-sugar sweeteners has been well demonstrated, according to a statement from the Calorie Control Council, an organisation representing the food industry. It asserted that low- and no-calorie sweeteners have been shown to support dental health, aid in weight management, and reduce calorie and sugar intake.

The recommendation “does not provide the full picture regarding the efficacy of these ingredients and has the ‎potential to negatively impact public health,” the council’s statement said.

According to a sizable study that was published in the BMJ, consuming a lot of artificial sweeteners raised the chance of cardiovascular issues like strokes and coronary heart disease.

The WHO stated that some of the results could have been influenced by several factors, such as participant health variations, therefore it is "conditional" in what it recommends.

