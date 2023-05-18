Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth
topStoriesenglish

Artificial sugar increases risk of diabetes, cardiovascular conditions

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated, that using sweeteners in place of sugar does not help with weight management over the long term.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 18, 2023, 06:45 AM IST

Artificial sugar increases risk of diabetes, cardiovascular conditions
Using artificial sugar wont help you lose weight, increases the risk of diabetes and cardiovascular conditions

It might be challenging to limit sugar when attempting to reduce weight.

To fulfil their sweet tooths, many people could even convert to artificial sweeteners.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated, however, that using sweeteners in place of sugar does not help with weight management over the long term.

The global health organisation claims that it could raise the risk of several diseases, including type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular conditions.

The agency stated in a news release on Monday that the advice is supported by a thorough examination of the scientific literature. Non-sugar sweeteners may, with prolonged usage, raise the risk of Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and early death in addition to not aiding in the long-term decrease of body fat, the agency warns.

The agency emphasised that the advice is to cut back on overall sweetness in the daily diet, not to consume more actual sugar.

“People need to consider other ways to reduce free sugars intake, such as consuming food with naturally occurring sugars, like fruit, or unsweetened food and beverages,” says Francesco Branca, WHO director for nutrition and food safety.

Sugar substitutes “have no nutritional value,” Branca added. “People should reduce the sweetness of the diet altogether, starting early in life, to improve their health.”

Except for those who already have diabetes, who may still benefit from utilising sugar replacements, the advice is applicable to everyone.

The advice is directed at both the variety of sugar replacements that food manufacturers are increasingly putting in processed goods and beverages, such as breads, cereals, yoghurts, and snack bars, as well as the individual sweetener packets that consumers sprinkle into their daily coffee.

Acesulfame K, aspartame, advantame, cyclamates, neotame, saccharin, sucralose, stevia, and stevia derivatives are examples of popular non-sugar sweeteners listed by the WHO.

The safety of non-sugar sweeteners has been well demonstrated, according to a statement from the Calorie Control Council, an organisation representing the food industry. It asserted that low- and no-calorie sweeteners have been shown to support dental health, aid in weight management, and reduce calorie and sugar intake.

The recommendation “does not provide the full picture regarding the efficacy of these ingredients and has the ‎potential to negatively impact public health,” the council’s statement said.

According to a sizable study that was published in the BMJ, consuming a lot of artificial sweeteners raised the chance of cardiovascular issues like strokes and coronary heart disease.

The WHO stated that some of the results could have been influenced by several factors, such as participant health variations, therefore it is "conditional" in what it recommends.

Also read: Here's why eating local and seasonal food is important for health

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Yasmin Karachiwala, Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif's Pilates instructor, here's how much she charges per session
Radhika Merchant black lace saree look goes viral, silver handbag steals the show
Karnataka polls 2023: Five richest candidates to fight in Assembly elections
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
Meet Sunny Singh, Adipurush's Lakshman, who made TV debut with Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Speed Reads
More
First-image
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2023: WB Class 10 Board result to be declared on this date, Check time, direct link, and more
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.