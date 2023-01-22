Arthritis: Five benefits of weight loss for people with joint pain

Representational image

In this era of diseases, it has become so important to pay attention to exercise and weight loss that these two things have become an integral part of everyone's daily routine. It should be so because most diseases surround the body only because of increasing weight. Like arthritis, it is a type of joint pain-related disease. Due to this disease, the problem of pain and stiffness in the joints arises. In general, this disease is seen in people after the age of 40-50. But it is said that there is no age for disease.

Nowadays the problem of arthritis is becoming common not only in the elderly but also in children and youth. Generally, the problem of arthritis occurs when the level of uric acid in the blood increases and starts freezing, due to which pain, swelling and stiffness in the joints start. But there is relief in this disease as well and that is that it can be controlled through changes in diet patterns and exercise.

Effect of obesity on arthritis

By the way, obesity is a risk factor for many health problems. But when it comes to arthritis, obesity becomes even more dangerous. Excess weight puts more load on the joints, which works to generate the problem of pain. According to research, by reducing about half a kilo of body weight, the pressure of two kilos in the knees can be removed and diseases like arthritis can be avoided. Hence maintaining a healthy weight is important to combat arthritis.

Benefits of weight loss in arthritis

1. Pain reduction

Being overweight or obese often causes pain in our joints or feet. So the less the weight, the less the pain. If you are suffering from arthritis and are overweight, then do regular exercise along with a healthy diet pattern, so that you can lose weight. By doing this, the pain in your joints, especially the knees, will reduce. Also, you can try mustard paste to get relief from arthritis pain.

2. Joint swelling

When you are overweight or obese along with being an arthritis patient, it causes swelling in your whole body and joints. But if you reduce your weight, then it also reduces your level of inflammation. This is because fat is active tissue and secretes pro-inflammatory chemicals.

3. Better sleep

Arthritis pain or musculoskeletal pain (pain caused in muscles, bones and ligaments) disrupts sleep as this pain is very sharp, which makes you sleepless at night. In such a situation, gradually this pain can also become the cause of sleeplessness. But weight loss can help relieve musculoskeletal pain and arthritis pain, resulting in better sleep.

4. Better heart health

There is a link between obesity, arthritis and metabolic syndrome, which is a risk factor for heart health. In such a situation, reducing weight not only helps you in relieving arthritis pain but also helps in protecting you from the risk of heart disease.

5. Improved joint function

According to the JAMA study, weight loss can improve joint function. This is because the mechanical pressure inside the knee joint improves with weight loss. But for better results, you have to make changes in your diet and make exercise a regular part of life. That's why you pay attention to your calorie count. Apart from this, if you are a patient of arthritis, then you should also take some precautions and avoid those mistakes, which contribute to increasing the problem of arthritis.