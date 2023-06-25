Search icon
Arthritis: 5 tips to reduce joint pain in women

Joint pain can greatly impact daily life. However, there are simple steps women can take to manage and reduce joint pain associated with arthritis.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 10:06 PM IST

Arthritis can be a debilitating condition, especially for women who are more prone to developing it. Reducing joint pain in women with arthritis requires a multi-faceted approach. By maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, utilizing heat or cold therapy, using assistive devices, and managing stress, women can experience improved joint mobility, reduced pain, and enhanced quality of life.

Maintain a Healthy Weight

Maintaining a healthy weight is crucial for reducing joint pain. Excess weight puts added stress on joints, leading to increased pain and inflammation. By adopting a well-balanced diet and incorporating regular physical activity, women can achieve and maintain a healthy weight. Low-impact exercises like swimming or cycling can be particularly beneficial, as they provide cardiovascular benefits without putting excessive strain on the joints.

Exercise Regularly 

Regular exercise is essential for strengthening muscles around the joints, improving flexibility, and reducing joint pain. Women with arthritis should engage in low-impact exercises like walking, yoga, or tai chi. These activities can help maintain joint mobility, relieve stiffness, and reduce pain. It is important to start slowly and gradually increase the intensity and duration of the exercise routine.

Apply Heat or Cold Therapy

Heat and cold therapy can provide significant relief for joint pain. Applying a heating pad or taking a warm bath can help relax muscles and soothe aching joints. On the other hand, using ice packs or cold compresses can help reduce inflammation and numb the area. Experiment with both heat and cold to find what works best for individual pain relief.

Use Assistive Devices 

Assistive devices can alleviate stress on joints and make daily activities easier for women with arthritis. Utilizing tools like jar openers, canes, or reacher grabbers can help reduce the strain on joints. Additionally, ergonomic adaptations such as using cushions or supportive chairs can provide relief by promoting proper posture and reducing joint pressure.

Practice Stress Management Techniques 

Stress can worsen joint pain in women with arthritis. Incorporating stress management techniques such as meditation, deep breathing exercises, or engaging in hobbies can help alleviate both physical and mental stress. Prioritizing self-care and taking breaks when needed can contribute to overall well-being and potentially reduce joint pain.

