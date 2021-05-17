Are you working for long hours? WHO study suggests why it is not a good idea

COVID-19 has changed the whole scenario, following lockdown and social distancing has become a new norm. Keeping in mind the current situation, when working from home is a routine, it is also a challenge for many people, which raises questions on their productivity. In such a situation, many of us have started Working for long hours. But do you know long working hours are having an adverse effect on our health? According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), working for long hours is killing people a year in a worsening trend that may accelerate further due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Reuters report, the global study of the loss of life-related to longer working hours, the paper in the journal Environment International showed that 745000 people died of a stroke and heart disease associated with long hours in 2016. Which is nearly 30% more than the year 2000.

Maria Neira, director of the WHO's Department of Environment, Climate Change and Health said that working 55 hours or more per week can lead to serious health hazards.

"What we want to do with this information is promote more action, more protection of workers," she said.

The study produced by the WHO and International Labour Organization showed most victims (72%) were men and were middle-aged or older. Often, the deaths occurred much later in life, sometimes decades later, than the shifts worked.

As per the agency report, WHO said, China, Japan, and Australia were the most affected regions. Overall, the study – drawing the data from 194 countries – said working for 55 hours a week and more is associated with a 35% higher risk of stroke and a 17% higher risk of dying from ischemic heart disease compared with a 35-40 hour working week.

The study did not include the COVID-19 pandemic as it only covered the period of 2000-2016, but WHO officials said the surge in remote working and the global economic slowdown resulting from the coronavirus emergency may have increased the risk.

According to WHO, “The pandemic is accelerating developments that could feed the trend towards increased working time.”