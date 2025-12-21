FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Are you sleeping till late on weekends? Here’s how you could be harming your brain right now

Sleeping in on weekends may feel good, but it can disrupt your body’s natural clock and affect brain function, mood and energy. Maintaining a consistent sleep schedule helps keep your body and mind healthy.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 21, 2025, 12:30 PM IST

Are you sleeping till late on weekends? Here’s how you could be harming your brain right now
Many people like to sleep longer on weekends to catch up on sleep they missed during the week. Although sleeping in late gives you a nice feeling, it can turn your body's internal clock, called the circadian rhythm, upside down. This clock inside controls not only sleep-wake but also hormone, digestion and many other bodily functions. Mixing up very different sleeping times on weekdays and weekends sends your body mixed signals, which can cause a disruption in your natural rhythm.

Effects on brain and body:

Altering your sleep routine from one day to the next is akin to undergoing the jet lag effect. The human body cannot tell when it is supposed to be awake or asleep. Consequently, a person may struggle to sleep on Sunday night and then face difficulty in waking up for Monday morning. Notwithstanding that the person slept longer hours, the weekend sleep does not completely compensate for the loss of sleep during the week. Research indicates that inconsistent sleep cycles can knock one out of the daytime with symptoms like drowsiness, fatigue and diminished attention span. Gradually, such repercussions can spread to your mood, mental alertness and the overall brain's performance.

Also read: Biggest Gaming deals alert! PlayStation India’s holiday sale offers up to Rs 10,000 off; check discounted prices of PS5, PS4 accessories and games

Tips for a healthier sleep routine:

According to specialists, it is best to follow a uniform sleep schedule throughout the week, even on weekends. If you go to sleep and wake up at more or less the same time, your body will be in harmony, and your mind will be alert. If you are short of sleep, you can take a brief nap, but don’t vary your waking time so much. Regular sleep results in better energy, greater concentration, steadier mood and a more robust immune system.

Sometimes taking a nap can be refreshing, but overdoing it can get your body off its natural rhythm and thus make the weekdays harder. Following a regular sleeping schedule can help you take advantage of good sleep without your brain getting mixed up or your health being affected. A consistent sleep cycle boosts your energy and awareness and makes you prepared for the working week.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
