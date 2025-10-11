Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HEALTH

Are you sleeping enough? 5 types of sleeping patterns that can have adverse effect on your health

A global study shows that sleep quality matters as much as sleep duration for your health. It identifies five sleep patterns, each affecting your energy, mood, and focus. Simple habits like avoiding screens and caffeine before bed can greatly improve your sleep.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Oct 11, 2025, 08:46 AM IST

We all know that getting enough sleep is crucial, but did you know that how you sleep has an equal impact on your health as how many hours you get? According to a recent worldwide study, there are five primary sleep patterns that people follow, and each affects their physical and mental well-being. Not everyone who gets 7 to 8 hours of sleep is necessarily getting good sleep, according to this study that examined the sleeping patterns of thousands of people worldwide.

Here are 5 main sleep patterns, each linked to different effects on our mind and body:

1. Short sleepers:

If you sleep less than 6 hours, it increases the pressure in your mind, and if you regularly make a habit of little sleep, then it harms your body. You're feeling moody or irritated and having trouble focusing or remembering things, and you're feeling tired or sleepy during the day.

2. Night awakeners:

In the night, when you are sleeping, if you wake up many times, then it's a problem. You are going to feel tired in the morning, even after a full night in bed and you can also feel more anxious or stressed.

3. Poor sleep quality sleepers:

Even if you are on the bed long enough, your body and brain don’t get proper rest. And maybe you are 7 to 8 hours but still wake up feeling tired, low on energy, or not feel fresh. Your digestive system is affected, and you are going through lots of emotional ups and downs.

4. Sleep aid users:

Lots of people use medicines, sleeping pills, or natural supplements to help them fall asleep properly. While these can help in the short term, using them too often may not be healthy for your body and mind. Feeling drowsy or foggy during the day, and you may also get memory problems or low mental alertness.

5. Daytime drowsy sleepers:

This could be a sign of poor sleep quality or an underlying health issue like thyroid problems or even depression. And feeling tired even after small tasks, and you are having trouble staying focused at work or school.

Tips that can help you sleep properly:

If you are going to sleep, go to a dark and silent place. Stay away from phones, tablets, and TV at least 30–60 minutes before sleep. Avoid tea, coffee, and energy drinks late in the day. These can keep your body alert and make it harder to fall asleep. Try to sleep every day at the same time; it creates a routine and balances your sleep cycle.

By following these steps, you can maintain your sleeping pattern and you can live a healthy lifestyle.  

