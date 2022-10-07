Are you feeding highly-processed oats to your toddler? Know its side effects

Photo: Pixabay

We all know that oats are a plant-based source of valuable nutrition including high fiber, low fat and plant-based protein. No wonder oatmeal for babies is considered a valuable source of nutrition for growing infants but we need to understand that oats are well-marketed food and have harmful effects too, which nobody is talking about.

Whole grain oats are minimally processed and wheat free, which is a common concern for many dietary reactions. With that being said, there are a few side effects of oats for babies that should be observed the first few times that infants are introduced to oatmeal.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Dr Priyanka Jaiswal, co-founder and chief dietician at Diet2Nourish, talks about the disbenefits of oats in the toddler’s diet and calls it a “marketing gimmick,”

“Toddlers are at an age where their growth is extremely fast-paced and keeping that in mind, their diet needs to be brimming with nutritious foods. They need a diet that provides them with a good amount of energy and nourishment, not fiber and antioxidants that oats are rich in,” Dr Jaiswal said.

She further said, “Every diet is customised depending on a child’s needs. Similarly, oats are added to the child’s diet who actually requires it. At the root of it, oats affect the child’s natural growth. There is less protein in oats compared to other essential food items. Moreover, oats are very heavy on the digestive system, which means if you are feeding oats to your child, it will take a long time for him/her to digest. Because of that, the child will not feel hungry as quickly as they should and will end up skipping their next meal,”.

Dr Jaiswal suggests some alternative options for small kids such as sago (saboodana), green vegetables, and seasonal fruits that actually contain a good amount of vitamins, minerals, and other nutritious elements that a child needs.

Rather than getting swayed by these marketing stunts and getting influenced by the West’s culture, we need to go back to our ancient roots. Indian food habits are powerful and extremely nutritious for a growing kid,” she concludes.