FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Explained: Why BCCI chose not to name any standby players for T20 World Cup 2026

Cancer risk with eggs? Food authority issues BIG clarification after viral claims

India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match live on TV, online?

Epstein Files Controversy: Crucial documents MISSING from DOJ’s initial release of files? Democrat reveals what they are

'They tied burnt torso, head outside': Father of Hindu man lynched in Bangladesh recounts horror

Why Shubman Gill was left out of India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad: Ajit Agarkar breaks silence

Lionel Messi Kolkata event controversy: Raid at organiser Satadru Dutta's home, police reveal shocking details

Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar brutally trolled for their viral song Lollipop, netizens say ‘thinks she is cute Korean...'

CSK react as Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube seal spots in India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad

From central contract snub to contender: How Ishan Kishan rebuilt his case for India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match live on TV, online?

India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watc

Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar brutally trolled for their viral song Lollipop, netizens say ‘thinks she is cute Korean...'

Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar brutally trolled for their viral song Lollipop

CSK react as Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube seal spots in India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad

CSK react as Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube seal spots in India's T20 World Cup 2026

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood

Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics

Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree

Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more

Dhurandhar 2 Bade Sahab identity all you need to know about Ranveer Singh film

HomeHealth

HEALTH

Cancer risk with eggs? Food authority issues BIG clarification after viral claims

Viral claims linking eggs to cancer are false, as FSSAI has clarified that eggs are safe to eat and do not cause cancer when consumed as part of a balanced diet.

Latest News

Anshika Pandey

Updated : Dec 20, 2025, 05:48 PM IST

Cancer risk with eggs? Food authority issues BIG clarification after viral claims
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Recently, some posts and videos on social media claimed that eating eggs can cause cancer. The assertions raised concern among a lot of people since eggs are a staple food in Indian families. In order to settle the matter, the food safety authority of India has made it quite clear that eggs are not only safe for consumption but also do not lead to cancer.

How the rumour started:

The chaos started following the circulation of some viral posts which claimed that eggs were full of dangerous chemicals that might elevate the risk of cancer. The posts referred to a substance that had been prohibited and showed lab reports without giving any clarification. Consequently, a large number of people began to question the safety of eggs as a daily food.

What the food authority said:

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) intervened and declared the said assertions untrue and deceptive. The regulatory body justified that the use of these unsafe substances is entirely prohibited in the production of poultry in India. The eggs available in the market pass through safety inspections and adhere to the food safety regulations. FSSAI further stated that even if an extremely small amount is detected in the lab testing, it does not imply that the eggs are unsafe or capable of causing cancer. No scientific evidence supports the theory that egg consumption results in cancer.

Also read: Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar brutally trolled for their viral song Lollipop, netizens say ‘thinks she is cute Korean...'

Are eggs safe to eat?

Health experts and food authorities affirm that eggs, when included in a balanced diet, are entirely safe. These nutrients are rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals and are taken all over the world without any related health risks. FSSAI has cautioned the public against trusting social media claims that have not been verified. They should, however, rely on official announcements and scientific proof. Rumours' panic can cause fear and confusion that is not warranted. There is no danger of cancer from consuming eggs, and people do not have to worry about including them in their diets anymore. Constantly trust reputable sources of health information and do not disseminate untrue statements.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Explained: Why BCCI chose not to name any standby players for T20 World Cup 2026
Explained: Why BCCI chose not to name any standby players for T20 World Cup 2026
Cancer risk with eggs? Food authority issues BIG clarification after viral claims
Cancer risk with eggs? Food authority issues BIG clarification
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs PAK match live on TV, online?
India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watc
Epstein Files Controversy: Crucial documents MISSING from DOJ’s initial release of files? Democrat reveals what they are
Epstein Files Controversy: Crucial documents MISSING from DOJ’s initial release
'They tied burnt torso, head outside': Father of Hindu man lynched in Bangladesh recounts horror
'They tied burnt head outside': Father of Hindu man lynched in B'desh
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bollywood moms and their top health secrets: From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
From Katrina Kaif to Sshura Khan, here's how celebs stay fit after motherhood
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree looks; See pics
Kriti Sanon stuns in elegant lavender: From dreamy gowns to graceful saree
Dhurandhar 2: Will Bade Sahab's identity be revealed? Here's all you need to know about Aditya Dhar, Ranveer Singh's film; release date, plot and more
Dhurandhar 2 Bade Sahab identity all you need to know about Ranveer Singh film
Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson with Jeffrey Epstein, Ex-Prince Andrew lying on lap, fresh batch of photos published
Epstein Files RELEASED: From Bill Clinton in Pool to Michael Jackson...
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Zee5 and other OTT platforms
Friday OTT Releases (December 19, 2025): Latest movies, web series to watch on N
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement