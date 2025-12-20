Cancer risk with eggs? Food authority issues BIG clarification after viral claims

Viral claims linking eggs to cancer are false, as FSSAI has clarified that eggs are safe to eat and do not cause cancer when consumed as part of a balanced diet.

Recently, some posts and videos on social media claimed that eating eggs can cause cancer. The assertions raised concern among a lot of people since eggs are a staple food in Indian families. In order to settle the matter, the food safety authority of India has made it quite clear that eggs are not only safe for consumption but also do not lead to cancer.

How the rumour started:

The chaos started following the circulation of some viral posts which claimed that eggs were full of dangerous chemicals that might elevate the risk of cancer. The posts referred to a substance that had been prohibited and showed lab reports without giving any clarification. Consequently, a large number of people began to question the safety of eggs as a daily food.

What the food authority said:

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) intervened and declared the said assertions untrue and deceptive. The regulatory body justified that the use of these unsafe substances is entirely prohibited in the production of poultry in India. The eggs available in the market pass through safety inspections and adhere to the food safety regulations. FSSAI further stated that even if an extremely small amount is detected in the lab testing, it does not imply that the eggs are unsafe or capable of causing cancer. No scientific evidence supports the theory that egg consumption results in cancer.

Are eggs safe to eat?

Health experts and food authorities affirm that eggs, when included in a balanced diet, are entirely safe. These nutrients are rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals and are taken all over the world without any related health risks. FSSAI has cautioned the public against trusting social media claims that have not been verified. They should, however, rely on official announcements and scientific proof. Rumours' panic can cause fear and confusion that is not warranted. There is no danger of cancer from consuming eggs, and people do not have to worry about including them in their diets anymore. Constantly trust reputable sources of health information and do not disseminate untrue statements.